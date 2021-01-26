The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix This Valentine's Day

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Netflix

Sprinkle some rose petals around the room, light enough candles for two seasons of The Bachelorette, and put a sixer of ginger ale on ice, because it's almost Valentine's Day and time to woo the one true love of your life: your television. Netflix and chill until you're sore this February with the best romantic movies on shows to stream.

We've assembled a list of movies and shows on Netflix to put you in a Valentine's Day kind of mood no matter your circumstance. This list has rom-coms, sweeping love stories, bitter takedowns of love, and absurd romantic advice from Michael Bolton. Go on, fall in love... with a movie or show!

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for more romantic movies and shows to stream on Valentine's Day? Check out our picks for Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+.

Falling Inn Love

Falling Inn Love Netflix

Stop me if you've heard this one before: An American gal (Christina Milian) wins a New Zealand hotel in a contest, so she ditches her life in San Francisco, moves across the globe, and falls in love with the hunky contractor (Adam Demos) who's helping her fix up the building. This by-the-numbers charmer with its punny title would fit right in on the Hallmark Channel.







All the Bright Places

All the Bright Places Michele K. Short/Netflix

This beautiful coming-of-age teen drama navigates what it's like getting lost together as Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) process loss, depression, and falling in love. This authentic romance feels timeless and brings back all that teen nostalgia, angst, and self discovery. -Jessie Cowan







Feel Good

Feel Good Courtesy of Netflix

This charming comedy series is about the important stuff: love, addiction, and stand-up. Co-creator Mae Martin stars in this semi-autobiographical sitcom as a Canadian stand-up comedian living in London who enters a relationship with a neurotic woman named George (Charlotte Ritchie), who has never been in a relationship with another woman before. Mae is a recovering addict whose new addiction is George. The show is about how addiction can come in many forms, not just with substances. It's honest, vulnerable, and drolly funny, like a more polite Fleabag. – Liam Mathews







Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special

Michael Bolton, Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special Brandon Hickman/Netflix

This bizarre variety special is a few years old (it came out in 2017), but Michael Bolton has only gotten sexier since then, and any attempts to resist your true feelings for him will be in vain. If laughter is your aphrodisiac, the hourlong special will make you hornier than a toad as Michael gets visits from all the best comedians, including Sarah Silverman, Randall Park, Tim Robinson, Adam Scott, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, and anyone else who has made you chuckle, in a series of absurd skits revolving around love. Tell me, how are you supposed to live without this special?







365 Days

Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, 365 Days Next Film

Perhaps you are in the "aggressive sex" phase of your relationship with your significant other and need a movie that serves as a pace car. This Polish film became a Netflix sensation when it was released, staying in the streamer's Top 10 for its, uhhhh, physical art. The story, if you care, involves a woman who is kidnapped by a mafia boss who gives her one year to fall in love with him. If you're on a first date, I highly recommend choosing something less porn-y.







Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, Holidate Netflix

Two young people (Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey) enter an agreed-upon transaction wherein both parties contractually satisfy certain requirements so as to qualify as each other's romantic partner during annual festivities. That is, they dupe nosey family members who badger them with questions every holiday about why they're single by pretending to be each other's dates, and you'll never guess what happens next... unless you guess that they fall in love for real.







To All the Boys I've Loved Before; To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You; To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Netflix

The current torchbearer for Netflix's push into original romantic comedies, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, checks all the boxes: charming female lead (Lana Condor), hunky boy with a soft side (Noah Centineo), awkward situation that blows up on heroine's face (her secret love letters mailed to her crushes), and a happy ending (duh). Plus, there's a sequel -- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You -- and the final movie in the trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, comes out on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day.







Love

Love Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Judd Apatow created this alt-comedy about two strangers going through the obstacle course known as love that's a good alternative to all the dressed-up fairy tales usually associated with romantic comedies. Paul Rust stars as a man who falls for a sex-addicted woman (Gillian Jacobs) he meets at a Los Angeles gas station, and their whirlwind romance is unapologetically honest and messy. It's incredibly funny, it makes fun of the entertainment industry, and it ends on a wonderful note. Plus, Rust and friends (including many Comedy Bang Bang vets) get together to make up new, kick-ass theme songs for popular movies.







Blue Jay

Duplass Brothers/Netflix

Ever wonder what would happen if you ran into your old high school flame now? (Note: If you are currently in high school, adjust to elementary school flame.) Mark Duplass wrote and stars in this mumblecore movie about a guy who goes back to his hometown and runs into an old love (Sarah Paulson), setting off a chain of events that makes them realize they still have feelings for each other -- except they both have their own lives now. An ambiguous ending keeps things open-ended to mold the story to your liking... or the mood of your date.







The Theory of Everything

Focus Features/Netflix

When you think of steamy romance so hot you need to open the windows, you think of Stephen Hawking. This biopic of the famed physicist (played by Eddie Redmayne) focuses mainly on his romantic endeavors with his wife Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones) all the way to their divorce! How romantic.







Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe Netflix

There aren't too many movies on this list featuring Randall Park rapping about punching Keanu Reeves in the face, but this Netflix original rom-com has it. Ali Wong and Park play former best friends who meet up later in life and go through the hoops of making things work despite the disparate directions their lives have gone in since they hooked up in high school. Plus, Reeves shows up in a stellar cameo.







Dating Around

Dating Around Courtesy of Netflix

Everyone knows the best part of falling in love is the initial spark from the first date. Witness that spark shine or fizzle out with Dating Around, a reality series in which one love-seeking individual is set up on multiple dates, all cut-up and presented together to show just what kind of love traps are out there.







Virgin River

Virgin River Netflix

Prefer your romantic movie to feel like a Hallmark Channel film stretched out to about eight hours? Grab a paddle and row your way through 10 episodes of Virgin River, a mild romantic drama about a young-ish nurse (Alexandra Breckenridge) who moves away from the big city to become a midwife in a small California town, where she can run away from her problems. But did she account for a handsome bartender (Martin Henderson) to come into her life? No she did not.





