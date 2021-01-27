The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Hulu This Valentine's Day

Dawson's Creek Warner Bros. / Getty Images

It's those three words you long to hear: "I love H-you-lu." Hulu is a great place for a Valentine's Day date night, whether you're married, just embarking on a relationship, or in love with a pillow. Skip the overpriced take-home meals, and gorge yourself on a romantic comedy, a love story for the ages, or British beefcakes oiling up lasses in the tropics in a social experiment gone horny. No judgments, love is love!

We've picked out a selection of movies and shows that will satisfy any version of romance you're looking for. Something sexy? Yup! Something funny? Yessiree. Something incredibly weird yet intensely attractive? Indeed!

High Fidelity

Phillip Caruso/Hulu

If you'd prefer to spend your Valentine's Day thinking about your exes and the ones who got away like a bitter, angry hermit, throw on Hulu's adaptation of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel about a record store clerk who goes through her -- yes, I said her, the TV series gender flips the character of Rob (Zoë Kravitz) -- Top 5 breakups in painstaking detail. It's for everyone who thought THEY were the mature one in the relationship but discovers that maybe they were the asshole. (Watch on Hulu)







Premature

Premature

Romantic movies often reach for the stars through hyperbole, bizarre coincidences, and a lot of luck, but if you're ready for something R-E-A-L, this 2019 indie romance from Rashaad Ernesto Green is it. Premature follows the summer romance between two teens (Zora Howard and Joshua Boone) in a sweltering Harlem, with all the authentic ups and downs of being young and in love. This one hits hard, but the beauty of it all shines through. (Watch on Hulu)







Palm Springs

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs Hulu

If you're too cool for regular romantic comedies, then take a few hours away from pressing flowers and applying beard wax and hipster up your Valentine's Day with this visual ditty produced by The Lonely Island bros. Andy Samberg stars as a man stuck in a time loop at a wedding in Palm Springs, and Cristin Milioti plays a woman who gets stuck with him. There's enough sci-fi involved to make it not hokey, and Samberg and Milioti are great together. Plus, now Hulu has added a commentary version with Samberg and Milloti breaking down all of the great twists. (Watch on Hulu)







Love, Victor and Love, Simon

Michael Cimino and George Sear, Love, Victor Hulu

This Valentine's Day treat yourself to some bubblegum LGBTQ cuteness from the genius behind the Joey-Pacey seasons of Dawson's Creek (Greg Berlanti) and This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Start with Love, Simon, which sees Nick Robinson as the eponymous lead character, a high school senior senior struggling to come to terms with his sexuality. If that isn't enough to give you the warm and fuzzies, you can follow it up with the Hulu sequel series, Love, Victor, which explores what happens when a young man tries to come out without the supportive squad that Simon was so lucky to have. The series also features cameos from some memorable movie characters so the two together make a perfect, romantic Valentine's Day binge. -Megan Vick (Watch on Hulu)







My Best Friend's Wedding

TriStar Pictures/Hulu

Invite your best friend over, throw this on, and let the hints drop! In this rom-com, Julia Roberts plays a woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend (Dermot Mulroney) when he gets engaged to a young hottie (Cameron Diaz) who can't sing karaoke. Keep mentioning how you think Roberts and Mulroney should totally get together until your best friend proposes to you. (Watch on Hulu)







Love Island

ITV/Hulu

Love Island is incredibly romantic... if your idea of romance involves heaps of hunks and babes dolled up for sex and lumping themselves together as manufactured couples for a reality show. But behind the hair gel and silicone, some real connections form, even if they come to be under the pressures of TV. There are six seasons of the runaway U.K. hit on Hulu, and it's a great reminder for you and your date that the dating scene is a nightmare, so you may as well just give what you got a shot. (Watch on Hulu)







If Beale Street Could Talk

Annapurna Pictures/Hulu

Romanticism meets racism in this 2018 adaptation of the James Baldwin novel. When a young man is wrongly convicted of rape in 1970s New York City, his lover must do everything she can to prove his innocence and get him out of jail before their son is born. This was Barry Jenkins' Oscar-nominated follow-up to Moonlight, and it carries over much of the same beauty that film had. (Watch on Hulu)







Pride and Prejudice

BBC/Amazon

Colin Firth cemented his status as a stud muffin in this 1995 6-episode adaptation of Jane Austen's classic. The series was critically acclaimed for its performances, humor, and sharp adaptation of Austen's book, which followed a young woman as she learned that being rich doesn't mean having everything. (Watch on Hulu)







Looking for Alaska

Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

It may be more of a coming-of-age story than a romantic movie, and one of the main characters dies, but this adaptation of John Green's novel catches a lot of those warm fuzzies you remember from your days as a teen. It follows a group of teens as they start a new adventure at a boarding school in Alabama. (Watch on Hulu)







Dawson's Creek

Getty Images

Drive your Valentine's date crazy by showing them they are but one option in your life with one of TV's greatest love triangles ever. Joey (Katie Holmes) was caught in the middle of Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) for all six seasons of Dawson's Creek. The series propelled Holmes to acting stardom for making Joey seem actually conflicted about choosing between the two instead of immediately jumping into Joshua Jackson's arms and never looking back, because that's what any sane person would do. (Watch on Hulu)







Man Seeking Woman

Michael Gibson/FXX

The road to true love is a bumpy one, but it's full of hard-learned lessons that you use to find The One. Simon Rich's fantastical look at dating (Seasons 1 and 2) and relationships (Season 3) throws its lovelorn hero (Jay Baruchel) into dreamlike, metaphorical situations that highlight all the foibles of finding love, but underneath all the silliness is a beautiful, gooey heart. Ride it out to the end for a really happy ending. (Watch on Hulu)







Border

Border

You may say you're one of those "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" people, but put that to the test with this Norwegian piece of cinema (it's way more than just a movie) that's part thriller, part fantasy, and part romance like you've never seen before. Border is impossible to describe without spoiling it, so I'll just say an unusual-looking woman, who uses her keen sense of smell as an airport security agent, has her life changed when she meets a mysterious stranger. Then things get weird. Actually things start off weird. This movie is weird. And it has the weirdest -- and best -- sex scene you will ever see. (Watch on Hulu)







90 Day Fiancé

TLC/Hulu

Love is the most pure emotion that a human can feel. It's also a great way to become a citizen of a foreign country! In 90 Day Fiancé, couples get married to give one of them citizenship to the United States, and they have just 90 days to get married and make it legal. And some of them actually like each other! Why take all the time with courtship? Just show us the good stuff. (Watch on Hulu)

