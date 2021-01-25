Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Netflix

The best shows to watch on Netflix in February are perfect for the month that's all about celebrating love. From Malcolm & Marie, the buzzy Zendaya-John David Washington romantic drama, to the conclusion of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky's (Noah Centineo) love story in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, there are plenty of things to watch that will light up your Valentine's Day. And if you're not feeling that, there are options that won't remind you of love at all, like the true crime documentary Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on Netflix in February is below, but here's the full list of what's new on Netflix in February. If you'd like even more hand-picked suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.







The Best Shows and Movies on Netflix This Month

Inception

Available Feb. 1

Remember Inception fever? That was a whole decade ago! Yikes! In any case, the Christopher Nolan sci-fi/action joint is still pretty great, telling an intricate story about a thief (Leonardo DiCaprio) who steals information by putting people to sleep and entering their subconscious minds. There are a lot of quippy jokes, fun disguises, and an instantly iconic fight scene in a spinning hallway -- it's great. Supported by an excellent ensemble that includes Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, Elliot Page, Marion Cotillard, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, it's definitely worth revisiting, or even watching for the first time if you missed the hype back in 2010.







Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Season 2 available Feb. 2

Tiffany Haddish introduces a whole new group of her favorite up-and-coming comedians, who get the chance to showcase their own styles of comedy in 15-20 minute sets. The first season was a delight, and this season should be no different.







Malcolm & Marie

Available Feb. 5

The reviews are starting to roll in for Malcolm & Marie and they are, well, not too great, but the thing everyone seems to agree on about this quarantine-shot film (insane to think about, I know) from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is that Zendaya is spectacular in it, and you're never going to catch me saying a negative word about our Emmy-winning queen. The romantic drama stars her and John David Washington as a couple whose relationship is tested over the course of a night full of arguments and revelations. The whole "first movie to be written and produced during the pandemic" thing is a total gimmick that can only get Levinson so far, but if you're a person who cares about the Oscars, this is a must-watch.







Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Netflix

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Available Feb. 10

The mysterious disappearance of Elsa Lam has plagued true-crime fanatics for years. In 2013, Lam, a student staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, vanished for weeks before eventually being found dead, and the last known footage of her alive, which shows her acting erratically in an elevator, has spread across the internet like wildfire over the years. As we all know, crime docs are a big thing at Netflix, so it's not shocking that they're investigating Lam's story, but the question is... will we finally get answers for what really happened in this eerie case?







To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Available Feb. 12

It's so hard to say goodbye, especially to movies as reliably delightful as the To All the Boys cinematic universe. (The TATBCU, if you will.) Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) have made it to senior year, and their relationship will face the ultimate challenge when their plans to attend Stanford together are thwarted when Lara Jean doesn't get accepted.







Monsoon

Available Feb. 13

This lovely, understated drama starsCrazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding belatedly coming of age when he returns to his birth country of Vietnam for the first time in 30 years. He's forced to grapple with the fact that he no longer speaks the language or recognizes the city he's from, and wrestles with his own commitment issues when he falls for Lewis (Parker Sawyers), an American man living in Saigon. It's about identity, it's about romance, and, less important but still worth noting, Golding is extremely handsome. We as a society must acknowledge that.







Good Girls

Season 3 available Feb. 16

Let's go, good girls. Finally, Season 3 of the vastly underrated comedy-drama about three working mothers who pull off a heist comes to Netflix, and the stakes are higher than ever. The show picks up right where we left it, with Beth (Christina Hendricks) trying to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) are starting a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money.



Want to know what else is coming to Netflix? Here's everything new on Netflix in February.