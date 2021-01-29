What's New on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More in February 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Disney has Marvel, while Netflix has many new movies
January was a long month, but February is almost here. There's a lot going on in the streaming universe for TV and movie fans alike to be excited about in the second month of 2021.
If you want to get in the mood for Valentine's Day, Netflix is offering the third movie in the To All the Boys trilogy on Feb. 12, and the Zendaya starrer Malcolm & Marie is streaming on Feb. 3 for those who prefer a more dysfunctional romance. Hulu will also be adding a few rom-com favorites, like You've Got Mail and Some Kind of Wonderful, at the start of the month for you to swoon over.
For those who want to get historical in light of February being Black History Month, Hulu also will premiere The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Feb. 26, with Andra Day playing the "Strange Fruit" crooner.
Disney+ will have the premiere of Flora & Ulysses on Feb. 19, which is a superhero film the whole family can watch together. The streaming service will also be adding all five seasons of The Muppet Show early in the month if you're in the mood for a nostalgic trip.
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi below.
Feb. 1
Shutter Island (2010)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)
Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love
Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey
Feb. 13
Monsoon (2019)
Feb. 15
The Crew
Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good GIrls: Season 3
Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2
Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Feb. 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Feb. 20
Classmates Minus
Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Feb. 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 6
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)
Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1
Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1
Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10
Mommy is a Murderer (2020)
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1
Tempted by Danger (2020)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2
9 to 5 (1980)
Affliction (1998)
American Psycho (2000)
American Psycho 2 (2002)
The Bellboy (1960)
Bug (1975)
Cinderfella (1960)
Crimes Of The Heart (1987)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
District 9 (2009)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Everything Must Go (2011)
From Hell (2001)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Garfield (2004)
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Happy Tears (2010)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
Hitman's Run (1999)
Jane Austen's Mafia! (1998)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
The Juror (1996)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
The Omen (1976)
Damien - Omen II (1978)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Possessor (2020)
The Prince Of Tides (1991)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
The Shootist (1976)
Sideways (2004)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Tenant (1976)
Teresa's Tattoo (1994)
Turbulence (1997)
Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)
Waking Ned Devine (1998)
Witness (1985)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You Laugh But It's True (2011)
You've Got Mail (1998)
Feb. 2
The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1
Feb. 4
12 Hour Shift (2000)
Feb. 5
The New York Times Presents: "Framing Britney Spears": New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Antebellum (2020)
Feb. 7
Harrow: Season 3 Premiere
Feb. 11
Then Came You (2019)
Feb. 12
Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere
2067 (2020)
You're Next (2013)
Feb. 13
Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere
Feb. 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15
Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140
House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165
Property Brothers: Complete Season 14
Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1
Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1
Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)
The Shape of Water (2017)
Feb. 16
Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)
Feb. 17
Logan Lucky (2017)
Feb. 18
Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Feb. 19
Nomadland (2021)
Feb. 23
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
Dredd (2012)
Feb. 25
Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere
Feb. 26
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)
Feb. 1
Movies
Antz
(1998)
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)
Coming To America (1988)
Courageous (2011)
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Down To Earth (2001)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)
How She Move (2008)
Imagine That (2009)
Just Wright (2010)
Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Notes On A Scandal (2006)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)
The Ides Of March (2011)
The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
The Prestige (2006)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)
Series
19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
One On One: Season 1-5
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Game: Seasons 1-3
The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)
What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)
Feb. 5
Movies
Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
Feb. 12
Movies
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Feb. 16
Movies
Catfish (2010)
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)
Feb. 18
Movies
Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
Feb. 19
Series
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1
Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Prime Original Series
Feb. 26
Movies
The Informer (2020)
Series
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series
Feb. 5
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 7)
Feb. 12
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (Season 1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (Season 1)
Marvel's Behind the Mask
Inside Pixar: Portraits
- Second Batch
Feb. 19
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (Seasons 1-5)
Flora & Ulysses
Feb. 26
Car Sos (Season 8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (Season 1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (Seasons 1-3)
Disney Roll it Back (Season 1)
Disney's American Dragon: Jake Long (Seasons 1-2)
Mickey Go Local (Season 1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale Premiere
*denotes HBO premiere
Feb. 1
All Good Things (2010)*
The Amityville Horror (1979)*
The Amityville Horror (2005)*
American Style
The Apparition (2012)
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Backdraft (1991)*
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman Returns (1992)
Batman (1989)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Butter (2012)*
Captain Blood (1935)
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down (2021)*
Drumline, (2002 -- Extended Version)*
The Four Feathers (2002)*
Get A Job (2016)*
Get Shorty (1995)*
Getting Even With Dad (1994)*
Ghoulies II (1987)*
Ghoulies (1985)*
Giant (1956)
The Graduate (1967)
Growing Up Milwaukee (2020)
Head of the Class
The Investigation*
Jacob's Ladder
(1990)*
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (1993)*
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda (2021)*
Lars And The Real Girl (2007)*
The Last Exorcism (2010)*
Lay The Favorite (2012)*
Life Of Pi (2012)*
Love & Basketball (2000)
The Lucky One (2012)*
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)
Man of Steel (2013)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Monkey Shines (1988)
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D (2009)*
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter (1991)*
Outbreak (1995)
Pathfinder (2007)*
Presumed Innocent (1990)
Raw Deal (1986)*
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House (2012)*
Saw II, (2005 - Director's Cut)*
Saw III (2006 - Director's Cut)*
Saw IV (2007 - Director's Cut)*
Saw V (2008 - Director's Cut)*
Saw VI (2009 - Director's Cut)*
Saw (2004 - Extended Version)*
Saw: The Final Chapter (2010 -Director's Cut)*
Selena (1997)
The Shadow (1994)*
Sling Blade (1996)*
Stop-Loss (2008)*
Sunshine Cleaning (2009)*
The Goonies (1985)
The Tank (2017)*
This Must Be The Place (2012)*
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)*
Training Day (2001)
Unforgiven (1992)
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air (2009)
Wildcats (1986)*
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Feb. 2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist*
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner*
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere*
Feb. 3:
Tacoma FD, Season 2
Feb. 4:
Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
Feb. 5
Aquaman (2018)
Earwig and the Witch (2021)
In Other Words (2021)*
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Feb. 6:
Irresistible (2020)*
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty (2019)
Feb. 7:
We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)
Feb. 9:
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light*
Gen:Lock, Season 1
Feb. 11:
There is No "I" in Threesome*
Feb. 12:
Dunkirk (2017)*
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner) (2021)*
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo*
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Very Scary People Season 2
Feb. 13:
The Book Of Eli (2010)*
Feb. 14:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere*
Feb. 15:
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (2020)
Static Shock
Feb. 18:
Arthur's Law (Dubbed)
Ben 10, Season 4B
It's a Sin
Feb. 19:
The Killer Truth, Season 1
Feb. 20:
Argo (2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
Feb. 22:
Beartown, Series Premiere*
February 23:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel*
Feb. 26:
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)*
Lupe (2021)*
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Feb. 27:
Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)*
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)*
How It Really Happened, Season 5
Feb. 1
Series
Almost Paradise
S1
Perception S1-3
Movies
50 To 1
Almost Famous
Because I Said So
Blue Crush 2
Catch Me If You Can
Dark-man
Darkman Ii: The Return Of Durant
Darkman Iii: Die Darkman Die
Devil
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Field Of Dreams
Gods Of Egypt
Grandma's Boy
I Spy
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
John Tucker Must Die
Larry Crowne
Leap Year
Legends Of The Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011 Feature)
Madea's Witness Protection
Milk
Minority Report
Moonrise Kingdom
My Girl 2
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist
Parenthood
Parker
Reclaim
She's Out Of My League
Southside With You
The Call
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The In Crowd (2000)
Feb. 14
The 'Burbs
Feb. 26
Top Class: The Life and Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
Feb. 28
Fired Up!
Feb. 1
Series
24: Redemption
(2008)
24: Live Another Day (2014)
24: Legacy (2017)
Movies
Layer Cake (2004)
Unstoppable (2010)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Crash Pad (2017)
Dance Flick (2009)
The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)
The Perfect Match (2016)
Where's the Money? (2017)
American Hustle (2013)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Concussion (2015)
Double Platinum (1999)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Still Alice (2014)
Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)
Annie (2014)
Madea's Tough Love (2015)
My Girl (1991)
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
Norm of the North (2016)
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)
The Water Horse (2007)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Across the Universe (2007)
Biutiful (2010)
Lonely Hearts (2006)
Little Italy (2018)
In a Relationship (2018)
New in Town (2009)
Romeo & Juliet (2013)
Two Can Play That Game (2001)
Obsessed (2009)
The Call (2013)
Seeking Justice (2011)
Unthinkable (2010)
Wild Things (1998)
Feb. 7
Texas Chainsaw (2013)