The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in February 2021

Looking for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu this month? Hulu is sending love to everyone in February, without all the typical schmaltzy romance usually doled out around Valentine's Day. In addition to the many movies and shows coming out on Hulu in February, there's a documentary about one of pop music's most popular stars and a film that will hear its named called many times come Oscar night.

Plus, in case you missed the sneaky announcement late in January, Hulu added the one-season-and-done classic Freaks and Geeks to the delight of everyone with good taste everywhere. It's also up on Hulu in its correct episode order (it originally aired out of order on NBC) and with the original soundtrack.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Possessor

Available Feb. 1

I tend to stay away from movies with trailers that proclaim "from the visionary mind of [insert writer/director here]," because it's like, get over yourself, dude, but Brandon "son of David" Cronenberg's latest film looks like a doozy. The sci-fi film follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who executes hits by taking control of other people's bodies using implanted chip tech. Seems easy, right? It is, until she has trouble with her latest target (the always dying in a movie or show Sean Bean) when the body (Christopher Abbott) she takes over decides he's not ready to give up total control.







The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Available Feb. 5

Which Britney Spears was your favorite? Mouseketeer Britney? Pigtailed Hit Me One More Time Britney? Snake-holding Britney? K-Fed Britney? Shaved head Britney? Well, they're all in this documentary that tracks the pop star's rise, falls, and many comebacks, as well as her ongoing legal battle with her father over control of her life. It sounds like HBO's recent documentary Tiger, but it's Britney, b*tch.







Sonic the Hedgehog

Available Feb. 18

This 2020 video game movie adaptation got off to a bad start as early mockups of Sonic were universally panned except for that one weird mom in Iowa who loved it. The internet demanded the heads of all those involved with Sonic's early look, and Paramount Pictures read the room and took Sonic back to the drawing board, where they delivered the Sonic they should have put out in the first place. Anyway, the movie is better than you think it's going to be because you obviously think it's going to be terrible, but some Jim Carrey -- who plays Dr. Robotnik -- and Ben Schwartz -- who voices Sonic -- can go a long way.







Nomadland

Available Jan. 22

Sometimes, you only watch a movie because you know it will win a bunch of awards and you don't want to be that person who hasn't seen it when your smart friends are having a conversation about it. Nomadland, a movie that otherwise might have ducked your radar, is going to win a bunch of awards this spring, so you better check it out. The bonus here is that it actually looks great, with Frances McDormand as a widow who cruises the country in her camper looking for work, something that many older Americans were forced to do after the last recession. It's a reevaluation of life as we live it, offering looks at the unique culture of "houseless" nomads and the beauty of simply existing without the restrictions of standardized employment.







The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Available Feb. 26

Singer Billie Holiday is a legendary musical artist, and like many legendary musical artists, she enjoyed a few illicit substances on the side. Lee Daniels' new film The United States vs. Billie Holiday follows the period of Holiday's career in which she was busted with drugs, taken to court, and thrown in jail. That would begin a string of run-ins with the law, which, given it was the late 1940s and early 1950s, was in no small part due to the fact that she was Black. Andra Day, no slouch on the mic herself, plays Billie.



