Netflix never really slows down with big premieres, but this August feels especially packed with new releases. There's The Chair, which stars Sandra Oh as the new chair of the English department at a prestigious university, and the third and final movie in the Kissing Booth series, The Kissing Booth 3, which might have you asking, "How many kissing booths could these teens possibly have?"

They join a busy month for Netflix, which is also premiering The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime Witcher prequel film, the John David Washington thriller Beckett, and Pray Away, the Ryan Murphy-produced documentary about the harmful effects of conversion therapy. On the incredibly silly side of things, you can also watch Paris Hilton cook this month in Cooking With Paris.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on Netflix in August is below, and here are our picks for what came out on Netflix last month. If you'd like even more hand-picked suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in August

Pray Away

Available August 3

Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum executive produce this documentary about Exodus International, an Evangelical group formed in the '70s that claims it can turn gay people straight through prayer and conversion therapy. What's most interesting about this film is that it features interviews with ex-leaders who are now speaking out against the movement they were part of for so many years.

Cooking With Paris

Season 1 available August 4

Did you know Paris Hilton is secretly a renowned, highly talented chef? I'm kidding, she's not at all, which is part of the gimmick of her new series. Hilton, who doesn't seem to know the first thing about cooking, invites her famous friends like Kim Kardashian West and Demi Lovato over to her house to help her make various dishes, to varying degrees of success. I can't say if this show will be "good" or "worth anyone's time," but I know I'll be watching. I mean, she has a diamond-encrusted spatula.

Vivo

Available August 6

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. Frankly, this sounds adorable.



The Kissing Booth 3

Available August 11

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and on August 11, we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle's (Joey King) about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat.



Beckett

Available August 13

Beckett marks the latest entry in the "normal man gets wrapped up in international crime" movie genre, and this time John David Washington is the normal man. While vacationing with his girlfriend in Greece, Beckett (Washington) goes on the run (literally, he runs a lot) after being targeted for a crime he didn't commit, and is forced to evade the authorities as he tries to get to the U.S. embassy in Athens to clear his name.



The Chair

Season 1 available August 20

Sandra Oh is starring in another TV show, which means everything is once again right with the world. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newest (and first woman) Chair of the embattled English department at a swanky university. She navigates both professional and personal struggles, and crushes on a professor played by Jay Duplass, which is very relatable.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Available August 23

This is not the long-anticipated second season of The Witcher (though you can head here to get caught up on everything we know about that), but something that might in fact be just as good: an anime prequel film about Geralt's mentor, Vesemir (Theo James). The film, set several years before the events of the series, gives Vesemir's origin story, showing him as a young lad who is only concerned with monster-slaying and getting paid for monster-slaying. Expect a lot of beautifully animated battle scenes.

