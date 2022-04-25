The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City Paul Schiraldi/HBO

Series premieres Monday, April 25 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

You probably don't need us to tell you how good The Wire is, but you might need us to tell you that David Simon, the guy who made The Wire, has a new show coming out. He's going back to Baltimore for this limited series, which is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force, exposing the corruption going on under the surface (which is a theme that should sound very familiar to anyone who's seen The Wire). Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship MTV

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship

Series premieres Tuesday, April 26 at 9/8c on MTV

Side pieces, get in here! MTV's newest docuseries, which feels like a spiritual successor to Catfish, is about people who are in relationships in which their partner isn't exactly advertising that they're in a relationship with them. When one man says that his supposed girlfriend doesn't even follow him on social, hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones nearly pass away. Oh, you know it's going to be DRAMATIC, especially when they confront their partners with a whole camera crew in tow. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Ben Foster and Peter Sarsgaard, The Survivor Jessica Kourkounis/HBO

Wednesday, April 27 at 8/7c on HBO and HBO Max

Ben Foster is stepping into the ring in The Survivor. The Barry Levinson-directed film, which is timing its release to Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), is based on the true story of Harry Haft, an Auschwitz survivor who was forced to compete in gladiatorial boxing matches against his fellow prisoners for the Nazis' entertainment. Haft, played here with incredible depth by Foster, returned to boxing after the war, taking on the sport's headliners in the hopes of tracking down the woman he loved and lost. Peter Sarsgaard, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, John Leguizamo, and Danny DeVito also star. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Miles Teller and Juno Temple, The Offer Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Series premieres Thursday, April 28 on Paramount+

The Godfather, a little movie directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, turns 50 this year. There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding its birthday (I recently went to a packed screening of it at my local AMC, for example, and also there was that moment at the Oscars no one really focused on), making the release of The Offer perfectly timed. The Offer is neither a reboot nor remake of the original movie (thankfully), but a dramatization how The Godfather got made, which was famously a very difficult and dramatic process. The series is based on computer programmer-turned-producer Albert Ruddy's account of how it all went down, and it stars Miles Teller, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, and Juno Temple. Fun fact: There's a whole movie, separate from The Offer but also about the making of The Godfather, in development right now, set to star Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Michelle Faye/FX

Series premieres Thursday, April 28 on Hulu



It's Andrew Garfield season, baby. He may have lost the Oscar to Will Smith (although Garfield arguably should've won one years ago; feel free to DM me on Twitter if you're interested in hearing my thoughts on his performance in The Social Network), but what does that matter when he has a new TV show coming out? The series, inspired by John Krakauer's 2003 true crime book, stars Garfield as a detective investigating the 1984 murder of a woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in suburban Utah. His own Mormon faith is tested as the case leads to him uncovering dark secrets about the Church of LDS. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Angelique Cabral and Rosa Salazar, Undone Amazon Studios

Undone

Season 2 premieres Friday, April 29 on Prime Video

This month sees the release of not one but two Season 2s of dramedies about generational trauma and time travel. The first was Netflix's Russian Doll on April 20, and the second is Undone, Amazon's superior animated series starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk. Season 2 finds Alma (Salazar) and her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) going back in time thanks to Becca's ability to enter memories in an attempt to help their mother, who's hiding a secret that's eating away at her. Undone remains a technically impressive (the show is animated through a process where live-action footage is essentially painted over) and emotionally potent show that fans of adult animation will obsess over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Suzanne Tenner/NETFLIX

Season 7, Part 2 premieres Friday, April 29 on Netflix

Netflix's longest-running show ever comes to a close after seven seasons and 94 episodes. Dolly Parton guest-stars, forming a Voltron of outspoken, iconic women over 75 with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Netflix probably won't ever make a scripted live-action show that runs for seven seasons again, so this is truly the end of an era. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Julia Garner, Ozark Netflix

Season 4, Part 2 premieres Friday, April 29 on Netflix

Netflix's Emmy-winning crime drama returns for its final run of episodes, and buddy, if you didn't realize it before, Ozark should be called The Ruth Langmore Show. Julia Garner's smart young redneck crook is on a warpath as the second half of the final season picks up. She's trying to get revenge on newly ascended cartel power player Javi (Alfonso Herrera) for what he did to her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), which once again puts her at odds with her nemesis Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). The Byrdes are trying to get out of their criminal life in the Ozarks and go back to Chicago, which doesn't sit well with Ruth, since everything she's lost comes back to her involvement with them. And if Ruth decides she's gonna go after them, the Byrdes might not be able to wriggle out of it like they always do. The cartel, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, and all of the Byrdes' other enemies put together are nothing compared to a pissed-off and determined Ruth Langmore. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





Vanessa Bayer, I Love That for You Tony Rivetti Jr./SHOWTIME

Series premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Showtime

Saturday Night Live veteran Vanessa Bayer created and stars in this dark comedy about an untalented home shopping network host who says she has cancer in order to keep from getting fired. The thing is, she really did have cancer when she was a kid, but she doesn't now. It's loosely inspired by Bayer's own experience with childhood leukemia. Bayer is incredible at playing characters whose cheerful disposition only draws more attention to the pain and sadness they think they're hiding, so this is the perfect use of her talents. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, and Matt Rogers. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy CNN

Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 9/8c on CNN

Actor Stanley Tucci's sleeper hit food travel show Searching for Italy returns for a second season, after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series for Season 1. The show follows the Italian American Big Night star as he gets his Anthony Bourdain on all over the Boot, getting in touch with his heritage through food. I wish I were Stanley Tucci. But alas, I'm an Irish American with a full head of hair. -Liam Mathews





RECENTLY RELEASED



Kit Connor, Heartstopper Rob Youngson

Now on Netflix

This cute and gentle British teen drama is based on a webcomic-turned-graphic novel that's beloved by fans of romantic coming-of-age stories. Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay secondary school student who develops an unlikely friendship with Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby player with a kind heart who invites Charlie to join the team. And their friendship just might be developing into something more. It's a sweet little show that keeps some comic book stylistic flourishes. Fans of the comic and teen drama in general will probably love it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Earvin "Magic" Johnson, They Call Me Magic Apple TV+

Now on Apple TV+

The members of the '80s Los Angeles Lakers organization portrayed on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty have been vocal in their rejection of the sex, drugs, and disco take on the era depicted on the HBO dramedy. So the most famous member of the team, point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, is telling his side of the story in this docuseries. It's his version of The Last Dance, the hit Michael Jordan documentary from 2020. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, Gaslit Starz

Series premiere now on Starz

This darkly funny limited series based on the popular Slow Burn political history podcast tells a Watergate story from a different angle than the official All the President's Men narrative we all probably think we know better than we do. Gaslit tells the story from the perspective of some of the less-remembered figures, especially Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon's Attorney General and re-election campaign chairman John Mitchell (Sean Penn in heavy prosthetic makeup). Martha Mitchell publicly told the truth about the illegal things her husband and the campaign were doing and was discredited for her honesty and had her life ruined. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Allison Tolman, Patton Oswalt, Chris Messina, and many, many other familiar faces. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/HBO

Season 3 premiere now on HBO Max

Barry is one of the last COVID-delayed productions to finally return, and if you don't remember the way Season 2 (which aired all the way back in 2019) ended, with Barry (Bill Hader) going on a vengeful murder spree after Fuches (Stephen Root) told Cousineau (Henry Winkler) the truth about Barry killing Cousineau's girlfriend, well, now you do! Season 3 picks up not long after that, with Barry struggling to find a way to officially put his past as a killer behind him before the consequences of what he's done catch up with him once and for all. It'll take all of three seconds of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) being on screen to remind you why this is one of TV's best shows. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, The Man Who Fell to Earth Rico Torres/SHOWTIME

Series premiere now on Showtime

This sci-fi drama is inspired by a novel by Walter Tevis (The Queen's Gambit) that was previously made into a movie in 1976 with David Bowie. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Faraday, the titular alien who arrives on Earth to complete a mission that will save his home planet but gets caught up in human problems while he's here. Faraday is looking for Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a brilliant physicist who's on the verge of a major scientific breakthrough, and they have to work together to save both of their planets. Fun fact: The episodes are all named after Bowie songs. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

