Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, Kindle, & More

The start of the week doesn't have to get you down, especially since there are so many good deals on all sorts of entertainment gear.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices and e-readers from Amazon. In fact, we found an incredible deal on the Google Chromecast. The retail giant has it on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen on the streamer.

Check out home entertainment gear and streaming services are on sale this week. Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with some of these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best home entertainment deals, below:

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. This is the retail giant's entry-level streaming device, which features instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other services, while its included remote comes with Alexa for easy voice search and hands-free navigation.

TiVo Stream 4K

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $30

On sale for $30 (was $40), the TiVo Stream 4K is a streaming device that puts all your services in one, easy-to-navigate homepage, instead of switching between apps to find movies and TV shows to watch. It even comes with a handy remote and Google-powered voice search to make it easier to find and discover something new to enjoy.

Google Chromecast

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40 (all-time lowest price ever)

Speaking of Google, the Google Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40, or $10 off at Amazon -- that's a 20 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever. Thanks to its sleek and stylish design, the Chromecast is one of the easiest streaming devices to pick and use. If you have a Gmail account, then you're already on your way to streaming movies and TV shows on your big TV.

Amazon Kindle

Regular price: $90

$90 Sale price: $60

Looking for a good e-reader? Amazon has its very own Kindle on sale for $60, or $30 off its list price -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. The Kindle is a light and compact e-reader that can hold thousands of e-books, magazines, comic books, Audible audiobooks, and more, while it's also backlit, so you can read day or night and indoors or outdoors in direct sunlight.

Apple TV 4K

Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $120

The Apple TV 4K is on sale for $120, or $59 off at Amazon -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. This is the 32GB model, which can stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services, while it also pairs seamlessly with an Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, or Apple MacBook. If you're an Apple fan, then this streaming service is a must.

Meanwhile, Amazon also has the Apple TV 4K 64GB model on sale for $140, or $59 off its list price -- a 30 percent savings. This model is ideal for downloading more apps, movies, TV shows, games, and more to the streamer.

Want more? Check out these deals on all sorts of movies and TV shows from Prime Video here.