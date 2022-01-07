Place your Dunkin' order and settle in for a new Ben Affleck movie – specifically, the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar, which is out on Amazon today. Also, one of TV's best (and most underrated!) comedies, Search Party, signs off with its fifth and final season, now out in its entirety on HBO Max. Looking toward the weekend, a couple of very different HBO shows (Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones) return for their second seasons on Sunday. There are also not one, not two, but three superhero shows coming up this week, and none of them have even a thing to do with that little Spider-Kid I keep hearing about: new shows Naomi and Peacemaker, and the midseason premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, The Tender Bar Amazon Prime Video

Friday, Jan. 7 on Amazon

Boston icon Ben Affleck does his best New Yawk accent in this George Clooney-directed dramedy about an aspiring writer (played as a kid by Daniel Ranieri and as an adult by Tye Sheridan) who lives on Long Island, has a deadbeat dad, and learns all of life's most important lessons from his bartender uncle (Affleck). It's definitely one of those "just guys being dudes movies," and will probably appeal to anyone who enjoyed Boyhood. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and Alia Shawkat, Search Party Jon Pack/HBO Max

Season 5 premiere Friday, Jan. 7 on HBO Max

In its fifth and final season, Search Party is getting culty. After surviving the fire at the end of Season 4, Dory (Alia Shawkat) has apparently had some kind of spiritual awakening, and now feels it's her responsibility to deliver that enlightenment to others. (Keep in mind that she's killed two people.) To do so, she teams up with a billionaire played by Jeff Goldblum, as one does, and ropes her friends, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner) into it. I trust this show to take me on the wildest of rides for its last hurrah, just like it always does. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya, Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Season 2 premiere Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

The badly behaved teens of Euphoria are back, baby. Somehow, the first season of this show aired all the way back in 2019, and aside from two special episodes in between, this is the first we've seen of Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and their very chic peers in a while. Rue is still reeling after her relapse, and now she's wheeling around a suitcase full of pills that seems to be part of her new "amazing plan" to do... something. It's not quite clear, but it's almost certainly going to result in complete chaos. I can't wait to see how much glitter they all pour on themselves this season. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Danny McBride, and Cassidy Freeman, The Righteous Gemstones Ryan Green/HBO

Season 2 premiere Sunday, Jan. 9 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

Hallelujah! The Righteous Gemstones, creator-star Danny McBride's laugh-out-Lord funny satire of greedy evangelical megachurch pastors, is back for a long-awaited second season (the series premiered way back in August 2019). In Season 2, the Gemstone family is fending off attacks from interlopers trying to take down their megachurch empire. They're like the Duttons of Yellowstone but intentionally funny. One of the biggest threats comes from journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman), who's working on an exposé of the Gemstones' wanton corruption. Meanwhile, the Gemstones partner in constructing a Christian timeshare community with Lyle Lissons (Eric André with a crazy Southern accent). The Righteous Gemstones is one of a select few comedy series currently on TV whose primary objective is to make you laugh so hard that snot shoots out of your nose every scene. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Nicholas Ralph & Rachel Shenton, All Creatures Great and Small Masterpiece

Season 2 premiere Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9/8c on PBS

"Pleasantly delightful" is an apt description for this adaptation of James Herriot's books about a veterinarian in northern England. The series was lauded by critics in Season 1 as an escape from pandemic panic due to its comforting light drama, sweeping English countrysides, and wistful romance as James (Nicholas Ralph and his swoony Scottish accent) bandages up critters, learns about country life, and romances the fair Helen (Rachel Shenton). Season 2 picks up with James returning to Yorkshire and seeing Helen for the first time since her marriage to another man fell through, so expect fluttery hearts and awkward, flirty glances. Lord, this show is adorable and wholesome. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH NEXT WEEK

Daniel Puig and Kaci Walfall, Naomi Boris Martin/The CW

Series premiere Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9/8c on The CW

Another superhero show? Yes, but this one has the power of Ava DuVernay behind it. The Oscar nominee developed this origin story about Naomi (played by effervescent newcomer Kaci Walfall), a Superman superfan who discovers she may have more in common with superheroes than she thought. (Surprise, she's a superhero herself!) The teen-oriented series — get ready for LOTS of social media — is based on the DC Comics character created by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and delves into the hottest superhero trend going: the multiverse. Will Naomi ditch those glasses when she gets her powers? You bet. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

Dillon Brandt, Lexi Brumback, La'Darius Marshall and Morgan Simianer, Cheer Netflix

Season 2 available Wednesday, Jan. 12 on Netflix

Surprise! Bet you thought you'd seen the last of Cheer. The Emmy-winning Netflix docuseries about determined young athletes risking life and limb to fly through the air was the first big hit of 2020, but it's tumbled since then following allegations against star Jerry Harris, who was arrested in 2020 on a federal child pornography charge. The unexpected second season will directly address the allegations against Harris, including interviews with the brothers who were the first to come forward. The new episodes will also follow the Navarro team as they deal with the pandemic and face off against rivals at Trinity Valley Community College. W-H-E-W! -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]

Nick Zano and Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow Colin Bentley/The CW

Season 7 returns Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 8/7c on The CW

Nothing thrills me like a good Legends of Tomorrow episode title. The midseason premiere, "Paranoid Android," finds the Waverider gang facing off against themselves (aren't we all!!) as they battle their android doppelgängers, some of whom are looking pretty buff. Here's hoping nobody has an identity crisis. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]

John Cena, Peacemaker HBO Max

Series premiere Thursday, Jan. 13 on HBO Max

John Cena brings his The Suicide Squad DC Comics character Peacemaker — a buff guy who wants peace so badly he's willing to be extremely violent about it — to the small screen, with James Gunn writing all the episodes (it was a COVID "fun" project for him) and directing five of them. If you saw the surprisingly great The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with but of course it's going to be confused with the dud Suicide Squad), you know this has a chance to be really good, with Gunn riding the gross-out humor of The Suicide Squad into an origin tale of the best character from the film who wasn't a walking weasel. Joining Cena are Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Adrienne Warren, Women of the Movement ABC/Eli Joshua Ade Women of the Movement

Series premiered Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC

This miniseries puts the spotlight on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), whose teenage son, Emmett Till (played here by Cedric Joe), was murdered by two white men during the Jim Crow era. Till-Mobley went on to devote her life to seeking justice for her son, and as the show goes on, it delves deeper into the subsequent trial and the media frenzy that sprung up around it. It's co-produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]