Kenneth "Kenny" Johnson and Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. CBS

It's been quite the roller-coaster ride for S.W.A.T. Just weeks before Season 6 wrapped, CBS canceled the long-running cop procedural, generating viewer outrage over the shocking move. It prompted star Shemar Moore, who plays team leader Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, to voice his criticisms over the decision amid the series' viewership growth, calling it a "mistake." A few days later, in response to public outcry, CBS reversed its cancellation of S.W.A.T. – a reboot of the 1970s television series and the 2003 movie, the latter of which starred Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell – greenlighting a shortened seventh and final season.

Developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, S.W.A.T. puts the spotlight on Hondo (Moore), an ex-Marine and Los Angeles native who is suddenly promoted to team leader of the Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the L.A. Police Department in an effort to ease tensions between the community and the police after an accidental shooting of an unarmed black teenager. Like many network shows, the wait for S.W.A.T.'s return to TV screens will be a longer one than usual amid the writers and actors strikes. Until then, we'll keep you updated on all the significant updates on when to expect S.W.A.T.'s final season, casting updates, and much more.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 release date prediction

Originally on CBS' fall schedule, S.W.A.T. was taken out of the lineup due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes. And because of uncertainty surrounding when the strikes will be resolved, the one-hour drama likely won't be back to launch its last season, which will consist of 13 episodes instead of the usual 22, until 2024 at the earliest.

Why did CBS cancel S.W.A.T. and then change its mind and renew it?

The power of the people (and Moore's not-so-friendly words)! When CBS announced it had canceled S.W.A.T. on May 5, 2023, it sent shockwaves due to the fact that its viewership had been steadily climbing — a rarity for linear network television. Deadline reported that one of the main reasons S.W.A.T. was (temporarily) axed was because of the expensive price tag and unforgiving economic costs to keep a veteran show like it on the air. It prompted the 53-year-old Moore, who previously starred on CBS' Criminal Minds, to criticize the network over what he called "a f***ing mistake" in an Instagram video he posted on his page.

"S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense," Moore said in the Instagram video one day after the show was canceled. "We're the best show on Friday nights at 8 o'clock for CBS. The last two years we've been killing it, us and the Fire [Country]show. ... We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for." He expressed confidence CBS and Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces S.W.A.T., would realize their error — which they eventually did. "I don't think we're done," he said. "CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move."

On May 8, 2023, CBS announced it had reversed its decision, bringing S.W.A.T. back for a final 13-episode seventh season for 2023-2024. The renewal also gave Moore an executive producer credit for the upcoming season. The soap veteran celebrated the news with his 4 million Instagram followers: "Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let's go."

S.W.A.T. Season 7 plot

Details for Season 7 have not been released yet and won't be for a while. While Hondo and his S.W.A.T. team successfully apprehended cartel leader Sancho Zamora (Steven Bauer) in the Season 6 finale, that wasn't all there was to celebrate. In the closing episode of the season (and thankfully not the series), Hondo proposed to Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) after confessing to her at their daughter's christening that much of his happiness was thanks to her. The pair were now officially engaged. With Season 7 on the horizon, and it being the final chapter for S.W.A.T., could we see Hondo and Nichelle saying "I do"?

Who will be in S.W.A.T. Season 7?



It's been quiet in regards to any news about cast changes or additions, so it's safe to assume all of the main cast members will return for the final season.

Here are the cast members:

Where can I watch S.W.A.T.?

The first six seasons of S.W.A.T. are available to stream on Netflix, and the first three seasons are streaming on Hulu.