The rest of the entertainment world might be on pause as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but your favorite streaming services are still forging on and bringing tons of new titles to your queue next month. With everyone practicing social distancing, this bounty of streaming options couldn't be more timely, really, so to help organize your to-be-watched pile, TV Guide is compiling a list of all of the titles which are coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ in April 2020 below.

If you're in the market for some recommendations, we've also got you covered there. Check out our hub of all the streaming recommendations we have compiled for those practicing social distancing this month, from the best apocalyptic shows to the best feel-good comedies to the best kids shows to keep your little ones entertained and informed and so much more.

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

TBD

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage — New Episodes (Netflix Documentary)

The Circle Game: France (Netflix Original)

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26



The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite Photo: NEON CJ Entertainment

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 - 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 - 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Four Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Parasite (2019)

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder(2016)

April 222

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 23

Cunningham (2019)

April 24

Abominable (2019)

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf's Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where's My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:



Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We're Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

Rufus Sewell, Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse Photo: Ben Blackall / © Mammoth Screen 2019

Onward Photo: Disney

EARTH MONTH

Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature:

African Cats (Disneynature)

America's National Parks (National Geographic)

Bears (Disneynature)

Before the Flood (National Geographic)

Born in China (Disneynature)

Chimpanzee (Disneynature)

Crimson Wing (Disneynature)

Dolphin Reef (Disneynature)

Earth Live (National Geographic)

Elephant (Disneynature)

The Flood (National Geographic)

Giants of the Deep Blue (National Geographic)

Great Migrations (National Geographic)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

Into the Grand Canyon (National Geographic)

JANE (National Geographic)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (National Geographic)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (National Geographic)

Monkey Kingdom (Disneynature)

One Strange Rock (National Geographic)

Planet of the Birds (National Geographic)

Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures (National Geographic)

Tree Climbing Lions (National Geographic)

Wild Russia (National Geographic)

Wild Yellowstone (National Geographic)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (National Geographic)

Wings of Life (Disneynature)

April 1

Dr. Dolittle

April 3

Library Titles

Onward

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney+ Originals

Life on the Edge "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Dolphin Reef (Premiere)

Diving with Dolphins "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Elephant (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 - "Dangerous Debt"

Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding Episode 208 - "Marry ME" (Finale)

Shop Class Episode 106 - "Downhill Derby"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 - "Minnie Mouse: Apron"

One Day At Disney Episode 118 - "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"

Be Our Chef Episode 102 - "Diagnosis: Delicious"

April 10

New Library Titles

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

Disney+ Originals

A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 - "Together Again"

Shop Class Episode 107 - "Ready for Launch"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "Minnie Mouse: Kite"

One Day At Disney Episode 119 - "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"

Be Our Chef Episode 103 - "Hidden Within"

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

New Library Titles

Brain Games (S8)

Let's Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto's PurchaseThe Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 - "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

Shop Class Episode 108 - "Build Your Own Adventure" (Finale)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 - "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"

One Day At Disney Episode 120 - "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"

Be Our Chef Episode 104 - "Curiouser and Curiouser"

April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

New Library Titles

America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 - "The Phantom Apprentice"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 - "WALL•E: Recycling Container"

One Day At Disney Episode 121 - "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"

Be Our Chef Episode 105 - "Beyond the Reef"

April 30

National Treasure