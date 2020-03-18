Disney+ has revealed what new titles will be available to stream in April 2020. The streaming service is adding weekly episodes of its original shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and One Day at Disney, as well as a fun special concert film featuring music from Coco.
But as is becoming the rule with Disney+, the real good stuff is in the Disney library titles coming to the service. April will see the arrivals of Eddie Murphy's Dr. Dolittle from 1998, David Lynch's most un-David Lynch movie, the G-rated The Straight Story, multiple seasons of America's Funniest Home Videos, and Nicolas Cage meme classic National Treasure.
Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in April below.
What's New to Watch in March on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+
Earth Month
Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature:
Disneynature
African Cats
Chimpanzee
Bears
Born in China
Crimson Wing
Monkey Kingdom
Wings of Life
National Geographic
America's National Parks
Wild Yellowstone
The Flood
JANE
Before the Flood
Planet of the Birds
Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Tree Climbing Lions
Hostile Planet
Wild Russia
One Strange Rock
Giants of the Deep Blue
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
Great Migrations
Earth Live
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Into the Grand Canyon
April 1
Dr. Dolittle
April 3
Library Titles
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don's Fountain of Youth
Donald's Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (S1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto's Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Disney+ Originals
Life on the Edge "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)
Dolphin Reef - Premiere
Diving with Dolphins "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 - "Dangerous Debt"
Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding Episode 208 - "Marry ME" (Finale)
Shop Class Episode 106 - "Downhill Derby"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 - "Minnie Mouse: Apron"
One Day At Disney Episode 118 - "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"
Be Our Chef Episode 102 - "Diagnosis: Delicious"
April 10
New Library Titles
Life Below Zero (S14)
Paradise Island (S1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
Disney+ Originals
A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 - "Together Again"
Shop Class Episode 107 - "Ready for Launch"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "Minnie Mouse: Kite"
One Day At Disney Episode 119 - "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"
Be Our Chef Episode 103 - "Hidden Within"
April 12
PJ Masks (S3)
April 17
New Library Titles
Brain Games (S8)
Let's Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
Pluto's Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 - "Old Friends Not Forgotten"
Shop Class Episode 108 - "Build Your Own Adventure" (Finale)
Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 - "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"
One Day At Disney Episode 120 - "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"
Be Our Chef Episode 104 - "Curiouser and Curiouser"
April 19
Just Roll with It (S1)
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)
April 24
New Library Titles
America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 - "The Phantom Apprentice"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 - "WALL•E: Recycling Container"
One Day At Disney Episode 121 - "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"
Be Our Chef Episode 105 - "Beyond the Reef"
April 30
National Treasure