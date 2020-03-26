Meghan Markle is making her return to our televisions with a documentary from Disneynature. On Thursday, Disney announced that Elephant, a new movie narrated by the Duchess of Sussex, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on April 3.

The news was accompanied by a trailer for the film, which is described as following an elephant family's "extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives."

Elephant will premiere alongside another new documentary, Disneynature's Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman. The movie "transports us to an underwater wonderland where every creature works together in perfect balance to thrive in an unpredictable environment."

This will be Markle's first role in the entertainment industry since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. In January, the U.K. newspaper The Times reported that the former Suits actress had signed a deal with Disney to do a voiceover for a then-unspecified project in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a conservation charity. The report came days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be "stepping back" as senior members of Britain's royal family, though Meghan's deal with Disney was reportedly made before that announcement.

Disneynature's Elephant and Dolphin Reef will be available to stream Friday, April 3 on Disney+.