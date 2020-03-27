Hulu has announced everything that's coming to the streaming service in April, but do you want to cut through that noise for the best shows and movies to stream on Hulu in April? We've looked through everything being offered and highlighted the shows and movies that you should be keeping an eye on.

The big release on Hulu this month is Bong Joon Ho's South Korean classism thriller Parasite, the winner of the Best Picture award at this year's Academy Awards. It makes is streaming debut April 8. Elsewhere, FX on Hulu's second month carries on with the release of Mrs. America on April 15. The drama stars Cate Blanchett and revisits the Equal Rights Movement of the 1970s.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu in April

Wednesday, April 1

There isn't a more socially important comedy featuring a scene of cowboys rippin' toots or a town drunk screaming a racial slur while being drowned out by church bells than Blazing Saddles. Mel Brooks' silly comedy set in the Old West is a cinematic classic, telling the story of a black man who gets elected sheriff of a town that is overwhelmingly white and whelmingly racist. It's non-stop laughs, with great performances from Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, and Harvey Korman, and hasn't been streaming on the big services for a little while. (Trailer)





Parasite

Wednesday, April 8

Parasite, this year's winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, makes its streaming debut on Hulu this month, so you are really running out of excuses for not having seen it. Though technically not at all about any parasites, it's the parasitic metaphor that really strikes hard as a low-income family slowly infiltrates a wealthy family, living off them like ticks on a dog. But both sides have deep, dark secrets that come to light by the movie's totally bonkers ending. The movie's message isn't the only thing to watch for; Bong's immaculate direction and cinematography are bolstered by a truly incredible performance by its ensemble cast. Don't be that person who hasn't seen Parasite. (Trailer)





Thursday, April 9

How many times do we have to tell you? Do not eff with nature. In this creepy cautionary tale about the risks of genetic engineering, scientists cross strains until they develop a plant that somehow has the ability to make people happy. And then they don't make people happy. Quite the opposite, in fact. Painted with stark whites, greens, and reds, it's a gorgeous film featuring a great performance by Emily Beecham, who won Best Actress at Cannes for the role. Ben Whishaw also stars. (Trailer)





Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America Photo: FX

Mrs. America

Series premieres Wednesday, April 15

Cate Blanchett! That's all you really need to know, but we'll tell you the rest anyway. Blanchett stars in this FX on Hulu historical drama about the battle for the Equal Rights Amendment of the early 1970s as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative author who fought back against the ERA. The all-star cast features Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Sarah Paulson. (Trailer)





Friday, April 24

We know what you're thinking. You've already seen Smallfoot and Missing Link, do you really need to see another animated movie about a yeti/Sasquatch? Probably, as this one is lauded as the best of the three. Abominable follows a Chinese teenager (Chloe Bennet) who discovers a yeti and works with a couple friends to bring it home. Though not wholly original, it's vividly animated and a good choice for family movie night. (Trailer)

