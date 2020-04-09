Here's some good news for everyone who's already watched all their favorite episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+; you won't have to wait much longer for new content on the streaming service. The Maggie Simpson-starring short film called Playdate with Destiny, which played before Onwardin theaters, is finally coming to the streaming service.

The official Disney+ Twitter and Instagram accounts made the announcement via a handwritten note from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, who wrote, "Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called Playdate with Destiny. The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home." The film will begin streaming on Disney+ on April 10.

Is Onward on Disney+?

Playdate with Destiny gives Maggie her own love interest in the form of another baby who rescues her from impending doom at the park. Naturally, things get a little messy when she tries to see him again, and to the surprise of no one, it's mostly Homer's fault.

Disney+ also announced on Thursday that Maggie's previous star vehicle (her agent must be amazing), the 2012 Oscar-nominated short The Longest Daycare, will also be coming to the service sometime in April.

There's been a lot going on at Disney+ lately, which has dutifully continued providing content for people during the coronavirus pandemic. Frozen II and Onward both became available to watch earlier than expected, and they recently announced a new series of shorts called "At Home with Olaf," which of course stars the beloved Frozen snowman.

This isn't the first time Disney shorts have been tied to larger movies and shows, either. Lamp Life, which is set in the Toy Story universe and centered around what happened to Bo Peep between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4, is currently streaming on Disney+.

