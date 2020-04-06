Attention all parents and children at heart! We know you've probably already watched Frozen II a dozen times since it dropped on Disney+, which is why it's such good news that even more Frozen content is heading your way soon!

Disney Animation's official Twitter and YouTube accounts announced on Monday that Disney is creating a new short series called "At Home with Olaf," of course staring the adorably hilarious snowman, Olaf (Josh Gad). The first short dropped Monday morning, and it features Olaf entertaining himself by throwing snowballs around — even if said snowballs are attached to tiny Snowgies.

Due to coronavirus social distancing, the shorts were actually animated entirely at home by animator Hyrum Osmond. Josh Gad also voiced it all from home too! Leave it to the Frozen team to constantly innovate to keep kids happy!

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

Gad tweeted news of the shorts out on Monday, saying, "My friends @alittlejelee [Frozen and Frozen II writer-director Jennifer Lee] & @mrhyrum [Osmond] called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home. These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times."

It's unclear how many shorts Disney will create or if there's a weekly or biweekly schedule for their release yet. Whatever the case, nothing can stop us (or your kids) from watching them over and over again!

Frozen II is currently streaming on Disney+