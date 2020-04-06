With movie theaters closed indefinitely all around the world, studios have been coming up with alternatives for getting films to people in the comfort of their own homes, and Disney's decided to try to add a little more magic to your quarantine. Pixar's new animated fantasy epic Onward is one in a lengthy list of blockbusters to have its digital release moved up, and you can now stream it on Disney+.

Onward stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two elf brothers on a quest to find an artifact that would allow them to spend a da with their deceased father after a spell only brought back his legs. The heartwarming film was only in theaters for a couple of weeks before the shutdown, and it's not the only recent addition to the Disney+ catalog. Frozen II made its streaming debut three months earlier than planned, acting as a helpful distraction for kids stuck at home due to school closures and, honestly, people of all ages, too.

You can watch Onward on Disney+ with a subscription, but there are other ways to rent or own a digital copy on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play and more. Or, if getting yourself a physical copy is more your style, there are some options to purchase it on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD below.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

