Grab your comfiest blanket and settle in for one long binge session because Netflix has unveiled the titles that are scheduled to leave the platform in April 2020. If you really loved the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, we've got some bad news. The beloved film, which gave us "Boats and Hoes" and an unforgettable rendition of Andrea Bocelli's "Por Ti Volare," is on its way out. Get one last watch in before this wacky comedy about two narcissistic man-children hilariously struggling to co-exist under one roof disappears from Netflix's library on April 30.
The platform is also dropping all five seasons of the Canadian supernatural drama Lost Girl, about a modern succubus struggling with the natural urge to feed off the sexual energy of humans while searching for the truth about who she is and where she comes from. The sex-positive series starring Anna Silk, Kris Holden-Reid, and Ksenia Solo was praised for the groundbreaking portrayal of its bisexual lead and the multitude of sexualities represented in the show. Catch this cult favorite before it heads out on April 16.
Additionally, '90s classics like Space Jam, Goodfellas, and The Craft are all among the titles departing next month. Find out what else is leaving Netflix in April below.
What's Coming to Netflix in April
April 4
American Odyssey Season 1
April 8
Movie 43
April 15
21 & Over
April 16
Lost Girl Seasons 1-5
April 17
Big Fat Liar
April 19
The Longest Yard
April 24
The Ugly Truth
April 29
National Treasure
April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit