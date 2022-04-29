New Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in May 2022

Night Sky Amazon Studios

Spring cleaning extends to corporate branding. (Mega corporations, they're just like us!) Just as Amazon Prime Video would like to be known only as Prime Video, Amazon has also officially changed the name of its free, ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV to Freevee, because rhyming two-syllable words on the 'net are 🔥. But what hasn't changed is the same monthly handful of new shows to watch.

In May, Prime Video sends you back to Girl Island (and Boy Island!) in Season 2 of The Wilds (May 6), the YA drama about teen girls who crash land on an island that was better than Yellowjackets in its first season (you heard me). Later in the month is the revival of The Kids in the Hall (May 13), as well as Night Sky (May 20), a new sci-fi series starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek. Fresh off its April 27 name change, Freevee has a couple of enticing offerings in Bosch: Legacy (May 6) and the Australian crime drama Troppo (May 20). And you want classic movies? Watch Will Smith slap the s--- out of some aliens in Independence Day on Amazon starting May 1, or stream Galaxy Quest, arguably the greatest movie of all time, on Freevee at the top of the month.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in May, as well as what's coming to Freevee.

The Wilds Season 2 (May 6, Prime Video)

When we last saw The Wilds, one of 2020's pleasant surprises, the teen girl castaways were getting wind that something was up, and one found out that what happened to them — a plane crash was faked and they were stranded on a deserted island to fend for themselves — was also happening to a group of boys. We'll see what the boys were up to this season, as well as catch up with the girls to see who lived and who didn't. Season 1 was great at dramatizing what it's like to be a teenage girl no matter where you are; will Season 2 do the same for teen boys? -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 (May 6, Freevee)

Bosch doesn't get canceled; he just moves on to the next case. The popular Amazon series Bosch, based on Michael Connelly's cop novels, is reborn in this continuation that sees Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) turn in his badge in exchange for a private investigator's license. Only this time, he's doing it on Amazon's free, ad-supported Freevee streaming service. Bosch's daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) will be back, and she's following in her dad's footsteps by joining the police academy. Hopefully she doesn't follow his next footstep and kill someone. Also leading the series will be Mimi Rogers, who returns as Chandler. [Trailer]

The Kids in the Hall Season 6, maybe? (May 13, Prime Video)

Ask your parents what's so funny about a guy squeezing his fingers together and saying, "I'm crushing your head." Or just watch this revival of Kids in the Hall, a sketch comedy series from the beloved Canadian troupe of the same name, and you'll say to yourself, "Hey, it's the guy from Superstore!" The final season of the original run, which ran on HBO for three seasons and then on CBS, aired in 1995, and ended with all of them being buried alive. That's crucial information to understand the trailer. All the guys — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson — are back and silly as ever. [Trailer]

Night Sky Season 1 (May 20, Prime Video)

Amazon's got a thing for older people finding weird passageways to weirder places. Following Josh Brolin's "cowboy finds a hole" show Outer Range comes J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek's "couple finds a portal to another planet" show Night Sky. In it, Simmons and Spacek's characters keep their secret from everyone... until someone else shows up. Commence the sci-fi mystery! [Trailer]

Troppo Season 1 (May 20, Freevee)

Freevee nabbed this Australian series about a cop (Thomas Jane) hiding out in the swamps of Queensland after being falsely accused of a crime. His life is upended when a mysterious woman (Nicole Chamoun) pulls him in to solve a murder and investigate a missing person. It's based on the best-selling book Crimson Lake, and yes, people get eaten by alligators. [Trailer]



Everything Coming to Amazon in May



May 1

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)



May 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)



May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)



May 18

Lovestruck High (2022)



May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)



May 20

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)



May 27

Emergency (2022)

Kick Like Tayla (2022)



Everything Coming to Freevee in May

May 1

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deja Vu (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Hanna (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hulk (2003)

In Bruges (2008)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

London Fields (2018)

Your Highness (2011)



May 2

Hellboy (2019)



May 6

Bosch: Legacy S1 (2022)



May 8

Sleepless (2017)



May 20

Troppo S1 (2022)



May 23

Dredd (2012)

Bombshell (2019)

