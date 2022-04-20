New Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV (April 2022)

Bob Odenkirk, Undone Amazon Studios

It's the spring of Bob Odenkirk. You can watch him in Better Call Saul, which is airing its sixth and final season over on AMC, and later this month you'll be able to see him (but animated!) in Undone, which drops its second season on Amazon at the end of the month. That's just one of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month, which also includes A Very British Scandal (April 22), the successor to A Very English Scandal, and Outer Range, the new sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, which is like Yellowstone for the the artsy crowd, and is dropping new episodes weekly.

There's also the Amazon-owned IMDbTV, which has recently rebranded to Freevee (may you rest in peace, IMDbTV), and has a lot of licensed things like Mad Men and Chicago Fire that you can watch for free with commercials. It's also in the originals space, though, with the upcoming Bosch continuation, Bosch: Legacy (May 6) and the Leverage reboot.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in April, as well as what's coming to Freevee.

The New Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in April



Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, A Very British Scandal Alan Peebles

The Outlaws Season 1 (April 1)

The Outlaws made some noise late last year, when it aired in the U.K., after star Christopher Walken painted over an authentic Banksy in the finale. (He was supposed to.) But the fact that Banksy allowed it to happen speaks to the realness of the six-episode dramedy, which was created by Stephen Merchant (The Office U.K.) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) and feels like it. It follows a group of people sentenced to community service who find a bag of cash, and as we all know, when you find a bag of cash in a TV show, bad people are gonna come look for it. [Trailer]

Outer Range Season 1 (April 15)

Josh Brolin stars in this show that was probably pitched as "Yellowstone meets some weird-ass s---, bro!" The Western and sci-fi hybrid series stars Brolin as a Wyoming rancher who finds something inexplicable in the wilderness, and the mystery box opens up for viewers complete with glyphs, strange occurrences, and one giant friggin' hole in the ground. And does Brolin belt out some powerful monologues? You bet. [Trailer | Review]

A Very British Scandal Season 2 (April 22)

Just call it British Crime Story. The follow-up to 2018's Emmy-winning A Very English Scandal has a slightly different title so it's technically not an anthology like Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, but the idea is the same: British people, specifically royals, behaving badly. Whereas "Season 1" focused on the Jeremy Thorpe affair, this round will focus on the much publicized 1963 divorce between Margaret Campbell (Claire Foy), Duchess of Argyll, and Ian Campbell (Paul Bettany), 11th Duke of Argyll. [Trailer]

Bang Bang Baby Season 1 (April 28)

Tell me about a show that follows a teenage girl who gets involved in organized crime in 1980s Italy in order to impress her father, and I'm interested. Color it with bright neon, Italian cinematography, and promises of violence, and I'm very interested. We're going in almost totally blind on this one, but we're going in. [Trailer]

Undone Season 2 (April 29)

One of TV's truly unique series returns for a second season of time-and-space-splitting, murder solving, and Bob Odenkirk. The animated sci-fi dramedy stars Rosa Salazar as Alma, a woman who, after a car crash, discovers she can travel through time and begins to work with her deceased father (Odenkirk) to find out who murdered him. And when I say "stars," I mean it. The rotoscoped animation draws over film so the performances look fluid and the actor emoting is vivid. But the animation allows the scenery and settings to morph along with Alma's timely transitions for a series that looks like no other. Plus, it's GREAT. [Trailer]



Everything Coming to Amazon in April



