New Disney+ TV Shows and Movies (December 2022)

Lisette Olivera and Harvey Keitel, National Treasure: Edge of History Disney/Brian Roedel

Disney+ is light on new releases everyone will want to watch in December, with only one high-profile new show coming out this month. That show is National Treasure: Edge of History, a Nicolas Cage-less TV revival of the popular 2000s film series. Some shows that premiered in November are still putting out new episodes, though, including fantasy sequel series Willow, which premiered at the end of November, and the finale of Tim Allen's Christmas story revival limited series The Santa Clauses. Or you could catch up on Andor if you're behind or haven't started. I'm sure you've heard, but it's really good!

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Disney+ in December 2022, plus lists of everything coming to the streaming service in the month.

Last month's guide: New Disney+ Shows and Movies (November 2022)

The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in December

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (Dec. 2)

Geeky sixth-grader Greg Heffley is back for the second or sixth time, depending on how you count. This is the second animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie and the sixth overall, after four-live action movies and one animated reboot, which came out last year. It's the second Rodrick Rules movie. The first live-action version came out in 2011, but they're both based on the second book in author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid children's novel series. This is all to say that Diary of a Wimpy Kid is quietly one of the most successful franchises out there. Rodrick Rules is about Greg's difficult relationship with his domineering older brother, Rodrick. [Trailer]

The family-friendly adventure franchise returns 15 years after the last movie for a series about a new character — a DREAMer named Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) who discovers some extraordinary secrets about her family — and a new mission to obtain a priceless historical artifact. Nicolas Cage isn't in it, but Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha return, and are joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones as a black market billionaire. [Trailer]

Following the success of last year's hit documentary The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+ is returning to similar territory with If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary about the legendary recording studio Abbey Road. The studio is most famous for its association with the Beatles, but it's also where Pink Floyd, Elton John, Oasis, and countless others have put their classic songs to tape. Paul and Ringo are of course interviewed (the film is directed by Paul's daughter Mary McCartney), along with Sir Elton, Roger Waters, John Williams, and many more. [Trailer]

Watch Andor, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and more $7.99 at Disney+



More on Disney+





Everything New on Disney+ in December



Dec. 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Premiere

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Premiere



Dec. 7

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven's Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale - Episode 208 "A Two-Way Street"

The Santa Clauses - Episode 5 "Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 8

Willow - Episode 3



Dec. 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere



Dec. 9

Area 51: The CIA's Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean's Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? - Premiere

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Premiere



Dec. 14

Alaska's Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History - 2-episode Premiere

The Santa Clauses - Episode 6 "Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 9

Willow - Episode 4



Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday



Dec. 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing - Premiere

Le Pupille - Premiere



Dec. 21

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 3 "Graceland Gambit"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 10

Willow - Episode 5



Dec. 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant



Dec. 28

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 4 "Charlotte"

Willow - Episode 6



Dec. 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

