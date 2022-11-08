Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 8

Brianna Riccio, Gianna Riccio, and Holly Taylor, Manifest Netflix

Manifest is all about science-fiction mystery, but its status as a Netflix hit is nothing but fact. The series is the most-watched show on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 8, following the release of Season 4 Part 1 last week. It's holding off Love Is Blind, which recently released new episodes and sits in second place. On the movie side, family films rule the list. Enola Holmes 2, The Bad Guys, and Hotel Transylvania 2 are one-two-three on Netflix's Top 10 movies list. New on the list are examples of two types of films that always sneak their way onto the back end of the list, an action flick (Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22) and a classic from the '90s (Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard).

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

The Claus Family 2: Dutch family film about a jolly old man and his homies.

Dutch family film about a jolly old man and his homies. Minions & More Volume 2: Mo' Minions, mo' problems.

Mo' Minions, mo' problems. Neal Brennan: Blocks: Comedian Neal Brennan tells jokes at people.

Comedian Neal Brennan tells jokes at people. Triviaverse: An intereactive trivia game like those ones on the back of the seat on an airplane. I got 5600 points on my first try. Beat it!

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Sally McNeil, Killer Sally Netflix

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime

Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate

Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster

Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Henry Cavill, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Sam Claflin, Enola Holmes ROBERT VIGLASKI /LEGENDARY ©2020

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown

Is it good?: It's super charming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Generic action thrillers

Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston

Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi

Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



