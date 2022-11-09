Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 9

Join or Sign In
People are still watching The Watcher
Today is The Watcher's 28th day of release. So far, it hasn't cracked Netflix's list of its top 10 shows of all time, and it's probably not going to. As of Nov. 6, the end of its third week of release, it's at around 376 million hours watched, way behind No. 10, Ozark Season 4, which Netflix subscribers watched for 491 million hours. So Ryan Murphy will have to content himself with his one show in the all-time top 10, Dahmer — Monster, being extraordinarily popular. (Shonda Rhimes has two shows in the top 10, not that anyone is pitting superstar showrunners against one another!) The Watcher is at No. 8 today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate
Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster
Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: True crime adaptations, class conflict
Is it good?: It's pretty average
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown
Is it good?: It's super charming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Generic action thrillers
Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston
Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: '90s live action family movies, remakes
Is it good?: It's still cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Nov. 9
