Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 9

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Today is The Watcher's 28th day of release. So far, it hasn't cracked Netflix's list of its top 10 shows of all time, and it's probably not going to. As of Nov. 6, the end of its third week of release, it's at around 376 million hours watched, way behind No. 10, Ozark Season 4, which Netflix subscribers watched for 491 million hours. So Ryan Murphy will have to content himself with his one show in the all-time top 10, Dahmer — Monster, being extraordinarily popular. (Shonda Rhimes has two shows in the top 10, not that anyone is pitting superstar showrunners against one another!) The Watcher is at No. 8 today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

Angels & Demons: Tom Hanks' second Da Vinci Code movie.

Tom Hanks' second Da Vinci Code movie. The Crown Season 5: Netflix's most lauded show returns for its second-to-last season.

Netflix's most lauded show returns for its second-to-last season. FIFA Uncovered: Documentary series about the corruption scandal in soccer's international governing body.

Documentary series about the corruption scandal in soccer's international governing body. The Railway Man: Colin Firth stars in this WWII movie from 2013.

Colin Firth stars in this WWII movie from 2013. The Soccer Football Movie: An animated family sports comedy.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, Manifest Netflix

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime

Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate

Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster

Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. The Secret of the Greco Family

For fans of: True crime adaptations, class conflict

Is it good?: It's pretty average

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes 2 Alex Bailey/Netflix

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown

Is it good?: It's super charming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Generic action thrillers

Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston

Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: '90s live action family movies, remakes

Is it good?: It's still cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Nov. 8