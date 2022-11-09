X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 9

People are still watching The Watcher

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher

 Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Today is The Watcher's 28th day of release. So far, it hasn't cracked Netflix's list of its top 10 shows of all time, and it's probably not going to. As of Nov. 6, the end of its third week of release, it's at around 376 million hours watched, way behind No. 10, Ozark Season 4, which Netflix subscribers watched for 491 million hours. So Ryan Murphy will have to content himself with his one show in the all-time top 10, Dahmer — Monster, being extraordinarily popular. (Shonda Rhimes has two shows in the top 10, not that anyone is pitting superstar showrunners against one another!) The Watcher is at No. 8 today, Wednesday, Nov. 9. 

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

  • Angels & Demons: Tom Hanks' second Da Vinci Code movie. 
  • The Crown Season 5: Netflix's most lauded show returns for its second-to-last season.
  • FIFA Uncovered: Documentary series about the corruption scandal in soccer's international governing body.
  • The Railway Man: Colin Firth stars in this WWII movie from 2013. 
  • The Soccer Football Movie: An animated family sports comedy.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, Manifest

 Netflix

1. Manifest

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Killer Sally

For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. Buying Beverly Hills

For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate
Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Blockbuster

For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster
Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Secret of the Greco Family

For fans of: True crime adaptations, class conflict
Is it good?: It's pretty average
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes 2

 Alex Bailey/Netflix

1. Enola Holmes 2

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Mile 22

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg - action star
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

5. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown
Is it good?: It's super charming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. The Gunman

For fans of: Generic action thrillers
Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. All Quiet on the Western Front

For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. The Bodyguard

For fans of: Always loving someone, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston
Is it good?: It's one of your mom's favorite romances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Little Rascals

For fans of: '90s live action family movies, remakes
Is it good?: It's still cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix