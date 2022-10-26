Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in November 2022

Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Melissa Roxburgh, and Daryl Edwards, Manifest Peter Kramer/Netflix

November 2022 has the highest concentration of high-level programming coming to Netflix in the past several months, if not the whole year. There's so much good TV this month that we're not even going to get into movies on our full list of recommendations (though we will give you a heads-up that The Bad Guys, the animated family film that was a big theatrical hit when it came out earlier this year, arrives on Nov. 1, and if you have kids, they're going to watch it a lot).

November will see the returns of some of Netflix's best shows, led by The Crown and Dead to Me, as well as the Netflix Original debut of Manifest, Netflix's biggest show of 2021 not called Squid Game. There are also some big debuts, like supernatural mystery epic 1899 and broadcast-style workplace comedy Blockbuster. There's so much good stuff that we're not even going to recommend Tim Burton's Addams Family series Wednesday, which looks terrible!

And of course, there is plenty of stuff leaving the service, too, including the Oscar-winning animated short If Anything Happens, I Love You, the latest Netflix Original to fall victim to the company's new cost-cutting initiative.

Scroll on for the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November.

The Best New Netflix Shows and Movies in November

Imelda Staunton, The Crown Alex Bailey/Netflix

Netflix has been making bad broadcast-style sitcoms for years — we remember Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, even if Jamie Foxx would prefer we did not — but Blockbuster is its first show the streamer has made in the style of a good broadcast sitcom. It brings together people from some of the best single-camera sitcoms of the past decade — Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero star, and B99 and Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos is the creator — for a show that would have premiered on NBC if it had come out in 2016 (it's produced by Universal Television, the studio associated with NBC). It's a workplace comedy set in the last Blockbuster in America (but not the real last Blockbuster in Bend, Ore.). The irony that Netflix literally put Blockbuster out of business is lost on no one. [Trailer]

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 (Nov. 4)

Speaking of NBC, the supernatural drama Netflix rescued from cancellation by that network finally lands on the streaming service. The first half of Manifest's final season will find the survivors of Flight 828 getting ever closer to unraveling the mystery of what happened to them when their plane disappeared and reappeared five years later. They find the missing black box! What do you think is on there? I wanna know! [Trailer]

The Crown Season 5 (Nov. 9)

The esteemed dramatization of the life of Queen Elizabeth II returns, more timely than ever. The second-to-last season features a complete cast turnover from Season 4, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role from Olivia Colman, who herself inherited it from Claire Foy. Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, and Dominic West plays Prince Charles. This season is set in the 1990s. You remember what happened in 1997. Brace yourself for discourse. [Trailer]

1899 (Nov. 17)

This isn't a prequel to Yellowstone, it's an expensive but efficient supernatural mystery series set onboard a steamship carrying European migrants from London to New York City. After it makes contact with another seemingly lost ship at sea, things get really weird. The show features a sprawling international cast meant to give it global appeal — the "original languages" section on Wikipedia lists eight different languages — with Into the Badlands' Emily Beechum the top-billed performer. Its country of origin is Germany, and it was created by Dark's Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. If it's anything like Dark, it will be a disorienting, mind-expanding head-trip of a show. Get onboard now, because it's going to be big. [Trailer]

Dead to Me Season 3 (Nov. 17)

The Emmy-nominated dark comedy is back for a third and final season, two and a half years after Season 2 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) getting into a car accident with Ben (James Marsden). In the final season, they'll try to get away clean, but these characters are never quite able to put the past behind them. [Trailer]

Everything Coming to Netflix in November

TBA

The Last Dolphin King (Netflix Documentary)



Nov. 1

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

The Takeover (Netflix Film)

Young Royals: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air



Nov. 2

The Final Score (Netflix Series)

Killer Sally (Netflix Documentary)



Nov. 3

Blockbuster (Netflix Series)

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (Netflix Comedy)



Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills (Netflix Series)

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman (Netflix Film)

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix Film)

The Fabulous (Netflix Series)

Lookism (Netflix Anime)

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)



Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Netflix Documentary)



Nov. 6

Captain Phillips



Nov. 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 (Netflix Family)



Nov. 8

Behind Every Star (Netflix Series)

The Claus Family 2 (Netflix Film)

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks (Netflix Comedy)

Triviaverse (Netflix Special)



Nov. 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

FIFA Uncovered (Netflix Documentary)

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie (Netflix Film)



Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas (Netflix Film)

Lost Bullet 2 (Netflix Film)

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Netflix Series)

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Netflix Documentary)

Warrior Nun: Season 2 (Netflix Series)



Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

Capturing the Killer Nurse (Netflix Documentary)

Don't Leave (Netflix Film)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under (Netflix Series)

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix Documentary)

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling (Netflix Film)

My Father's Dragon (Netflix Film)



Nov. 14

Stutz (Netflix Documentary)

Teletubbies (Netflix Family)



Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy (Netflix Comedy)

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (Netflix Comedy)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Netflix Family)

Run for the Money (Netflix Series)



Nov. 16

In Her Hands (Netflix Documentary)

The Lost Lotteries (Netflix Film)

Mind Your Manners (Netflix Series)

Off Track (Netflix Film)

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo (Netflix Documentary)

The Wonder (Netflix Film)



Nov. 17

1899 (Netflix Series)

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You (Netflix Film)

Dead to Me: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix Documentary)

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix Documentary)



Nov. 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Elite: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Inside Job: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Reign Supreme (Netflix Series)

Slumberland (Netflix Film)

Somebody (Netflix Series)

The Violence Action (Netflix Film)



Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Netflix Family)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Netflix Family)



Nov. 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix Comedy)



Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Netflix Documentary)

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Netflix Film)

Lesson Plan (Netflix Film)

The Swimmers (Netflix Film)

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (Netflix Documentary)

The Unbroken Voice (Netflix Series)

Wednesday (Netflix Series)

Who's a Good Boy? (Netflix Film)



Nov. 24

First Love (Netflix Series)

The Noel Diary (Netflix Film)

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor



Nov. 25

Blood & Water: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Netflix Documentary)



Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Netflix Family)



Nov. 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Netflix Documentary)

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Netflix Comedy)



Nov. 30

A Man of Action (Netflix Film)

My Name Is Vendetta (Netflix Film)

The Lost Patient (Netflix Film)

Snack VS. Chef (Netflix Series)

Take Your Pills: Xanax (Netflix Documentary)



Everything Leaving Netflix in November

Nov. 1

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3

Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2



Nov. 11

If Anything Happens I Love You



Nov. 13

Scary Movie 5



Nov. 14

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath



Nov. 15

Suffragette

The Green Inferno



Nov. 18

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials



Nov. 30

Bridget Jones's Baby

Clueless

The Color Purple

Hancock

He's Just Not That Into You

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

