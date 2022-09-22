Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Ser Bronn of the Blackwater is saddling up for the ranch
Paramount+ knows that we can't get enough Yellowstone, and the network is feeding our obsession with a growing slate of spin-offs, including the upcoming 1923, a star-studded prequel series scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year.
The latest news about the series is the addition of a new cast member who is a familiar face to fans of HBO's Game of Thrones. Jerome Flynn, who played Tyrion Lannister's bodyguard and sellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, has been cast in 1923 as Banner Creighton, "a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men," according to Deadline. Flynn's previous credits also include Ripper Street and John Wick 3. He joins a roster that already includes the likes of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, James Badge Dale, and Sebastian Roché, among others.
Flynn's casting comes just a few days after the announcement that Sons of Anarchy and Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor Robert Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, according to Deadline.
7 Western Shows Like 1883 To Watch While You Wait For More
Here's everything we know so far about 1923, including the premiere date, casting, how to watch, and what we can expect for this generation of the Dutton family.
The spin-off, which was originally titled 1932, takes place during the Prohibition era following World War I, with Montana experiencing an economic collapse ahead of the Great Depression. This sets the story about 30 or 35 years before Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton III, was born, and about 40 years after the events of 1883.
The official show description reads, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."
The Yellowstone Universe Explained: Every Show, How to Watch, Dutton Family Tree, and More
1883 followed the Dutton family's journey across the plains to Montana and explained how they came to settle there instead of their original destination of Oregon. Before James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) could make it all the way to the Pacific Northwest, their teenage daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), was shot through the liver by a Lakota arrow. James took her to die in a picturesque Montana valley that then became the Dutton homestead. Elsa's younger brother, John, then presumably grew up to carry on the Dutton name and honor his sister, though that part of the story is not entirely clear yet, and is expected to be revealed in 1923.
Paramount+ sent shockwaves across the internet when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would lead the new series, and we now know that they'll be playing the brother and sister-in-law to Tim McGraw's James Dutton from 1883.
Paramount+ revealed the full cast list, as well as confirmed who Ford and Mirren were playing, in early September. The big remaining question is whether Darren Mann, who will play Jack Dutton in 1923, is actually John Dutton II (aka Kevin Costner's character's father) or if he is John Dutton Jr.'s brother and Kevin Costner's character's uncle.
1923 is filming in Montana now, and is scheduled to arrive on Paramount+ in December, following Yellowstone Season 5's Nov. 13 premiere.
Paramount has not confirmed the number of episodes in 1923, but both 1883 and previous seasons of Yellowstone have averaged 10 episodes each, so if we had to guess, 10 is probably not too far off.
While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock, 1923 will stream exclusively on Paramount+, just like 1883.
Paramount+ will also be home to spin-off 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, while fellow Yellowstone spin-off 6666 will air on Paramount Network.