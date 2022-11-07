Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 7

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes 2 Alex Bailey/Netflix

Enola Holmes 2 has all the makings of a Netflix hit — familiar IP, Millie Bobby Brown — but the fact that it actually happens to be a delightful film also means that it's nice to see it at No. 1 on the Top 10 Movies list. Over on the TV list, two new shows climbed their way up over the weekend: Season 4 of Manifest, the NBC series that Netflix saved from cancellation, which sits at No. 1, and Buying Beverly Hills, the Selling Sunset-esque real estate series brought to us by Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, sits at No. 6.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

Behind Every Star: The Korean version of the French series Call My Agent.

The Korean version of the French series Call My Agent. Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 of the animated series continues to follow the super cute adventures of a little girl and her pet elephant.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Holly Taylor, Manifest Netflix

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime

Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Buying Beverly Hills

For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate

Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster

Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Bad Guys DreamWorks

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown

Is it good?: It's super charming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi

Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Generic action thrillers

Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Mid-budget 2010s thrillers

Is it good?: It's so forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Nov. 7

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Friday, Nov. 4