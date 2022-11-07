Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 7

Join or Sign In
Enola Holmes 2 sleuths its way to No. 1
Enola Holmes 2 has all the makings of a Netflix hit — familiar IP, Millie Bobby Brown — but the fact that it actually happens to be a delightful film also means that it's nice to see it at No. 1 on the Top 10 Movies list. Over on the TV list, two new shows climbed their way up over the weekend: Season 4 of Manifest, the NBC series that Netflix saved from cancellation, which sits at No. 1, and Buying Beverly Hills, the Selling Sunset-esque real estate series brought to us by Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, sits at No. 6.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate
Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster
Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown
Is it good?: It's super charming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi
Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Generic action thrillers
Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Mid-budget 2010s thrillers
Is it good?: It's so forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
