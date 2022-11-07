X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 7

Enola Holmes 2 sleuths its way to No. 1

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 has all the makings of a Netflix hit — familiar IP, Millie Bobby Brown — but the fact that it actually happens to be a delightful film also means that it's nice to see it at No. 1 on the Top 10 Movies list. Over on the TV list, two new shows climbed their way up over the weekend: Season 4 of Manifest, the NBC series that Netflix saved from cancellation, which sits at No. 1, and Buying Beverly Hills, the Selling Sunset-esque real estate series brought to us by Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, sits at No. 6. 

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

  • Behind Every Star: The Korean version of the French series Call My Agent.
  • Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 of the animated series continues to follow the super cute adventures of a little girl and her pet elephant.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Holly Taylor, Manifest

1. Manifest

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Killer Sally

For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Buying Beverly Hills

For fans of: Kyle Richards' family, California real estate
Is it good?: It's no Selling Sunset
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

7. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Blockbuster

For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a show about Blockbuster
Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Big Mouth

For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Bad Guys

1. Enola Holmes 2

For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes
Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. All Quiet on the Western Front

For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Riffs on Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown
Is it good?: It's super charming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

7. Oblivion

For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi
Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. The Takeover

For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. The Gunman

For fans of: Generic action thrillers
Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

10. Man on a Ledge

For fans of: Mid-budget 2010s thrillers
Is it good?: It's so forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Nov. 7

Julia Garner, Ozark

