Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 4

Blockbuster is climbing the charts. The Netflix sitcom about the staff at the last Blockbuster (a retail giant that was killed by, you guessed it, Netflix) debuts at No. 6 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Nov. 4. It's the only new arrival on the ranking, which is still topped by Love Is Blind. Over on the movies side, the list looks pretty familiar, aside from the addition of The Gunman at No. 10. You remember The Gunman, the 2015 Sean Penn thriller? No? Netflix does.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

Buying Beverly Hills: Meet a new team of luxury real estate agents, this time in Beverly Hills. Cue Weezer.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime

Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: NBC sitcoms, the cruel irony of Netflix making a sitcom about Blockbuster

Is it good?: It's as stale as old popcorn

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out

Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi

Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Mid-budget 2010s thrillers

Is it good?: It's so forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Generic action thrillers

Is it good?: It doesn't hit the target

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



