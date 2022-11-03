X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 3

Killer Sally is the latest true crime hit

 Netflix

Today, both of Netflix's Top 10 lists have new additions. Over on the TV chart, Killer Sally, the new three-part true crime docuseries about a bodybuilder who killed her husband in the '90s, comes in at No. 4 after being released yesterday. On the movies chart, Man on a Ledge, an extremely mid Sam Worthington thriller from 2012, sneaks in at No. 9. No streaming service is better than Netflix when it comes to propping up true crime stories and giving a second life to totally forgettable movies from the 2010s. 

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Blockbuster: Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, and JB Smoove star in this sitcom about the employees at the very last Blockbuster Video.
  • The Dragon Prince: Season 4 of the animated series about two human princes and an elf trying to bring peace to their warring lands.
  • Panayotis Pascot: Almost: A new stand-up special from the French comedian Panayotis Pascot. Oui, oui!

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

 Netflix

1. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

2. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Killer Sally

For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime
Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

5. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

6. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Big Mouth

For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. I Am A Stalker

For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out
Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. Drink Masters

For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology
Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

 JoJo Whilden / Netflix

1. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. All Quiet on the Western Front

For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Takeover

For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

5. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Oblivion

For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi
Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The School for Good and Evil

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Man on a Ledge

For fans of: Mid-budget 2010s thrillers
Is it good?: It's so forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

10. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system
Is it good?: It's OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 3

