Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 3

Sally McNeil, Killer Sally Netflix

Today, both of Netflix's Top 10 lists have new additions. Over on the TV chart, Killer Sally, the new three-part true crime docuseries about a bodybuilder who killed her husband in the '90s, comes in at No. 4 after being released yesterday. On the movies chart, Man on a Ledge, an extremely mid Sam Worthington thriller from 2012, sneaks in at No. 9. No streaming service is better than Netflix when it comes to propping up true crime stories and giving a second life to totally forgettable movies from the 2010s.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Blockbuster: Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, and JB Smoove star in this sitcom about the employees at the very last Blockbuster Video.

Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, and JB Smoove star in this sitcom about the employees at the very last Blockbuster Video. The Dragon Prince: Season 4 of the animated series about two human princes and an elf trying to bring peace to their warring lands.

Season 4 of the animated series about two human princes and an elf trying to bring peace to their warring lands. Panayotis Pascot: Almost: A new stand-up special from the French comedian Panayotis Pascot. Oui, oui!



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

David Tennant, Inside Man Netflix

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: When the world of bodybuilding meets the world of true crime

Is it good?: It's not special but still better than the standard murder docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out

Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology

Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi

Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Mid-budget 2010s thrillers

Is it good?: It's so forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



10. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system

Is it good?: It's OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Nov. 3

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Nov. 2