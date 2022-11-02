Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 2

Join or Sign In
The Bad Guys have taken over
Both of Netflix's top 10 lists have new No. 1s on Nov. 2, which doesn't often happen. On the TV shows list, British psychological thriller Inside Man has claimed the top spot, while on the movies list, animated family movie The Bad Guys has debuted at No. 1, which we expected it would after it arrived on Netflix yesterday. It was a box office hit, and box office hits always perform well on streaming, too. No. 2 on the movies list is The Good Nurse, which means one of the top two spots is "Bad" and the the other is "Good." Also of note: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has slid out of the top 10. It's the first time Dahmer hasn't been on the list since it premiered on Sept. 21.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out
Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology
Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist
Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi
Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system
Is it good?: It's OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele
Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
