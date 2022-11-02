X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 2

The Bad Guys have taken over

Both of Netflix's top 10 lists have new No. 1s on Nov. 2, which doesn't often happen. On the TV shows list, British psychological thriller Inside Man has claimed the top spot, while on the movies list, animated family movie The Bad Guys has debuted at No. 1, which we expected it would after it arrived on Netflix yesterday. It was a box office hit, and box office hits always perform well on streaming, too. No. 2 on the movies list is The Good Nurse, which means one of the top two spots is "Bad" and the the other is "Good." Also of note: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has slid out of the top 10. It's the first time Dahmer hasn't been on the list since it premiered on Sept. 21.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • The Final Score: A based-on-a-true-story Colombian series about the link between pro soccer and drug cartels in the '80s and '90s, told through the lens of the murder of soccer star Andrés Escobar.
  • Killer Sally: A true crime docuseries about a bodybuilder who killed her husband in self-defense and spent decades trying to get her murder conviction overturned.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

2. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

5. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. I Am A Stalker

For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out
Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Big Mouth

For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Drink Masters

For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology
Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist
Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

1. The Bad Guys

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

2. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. All Quiet on the Western Front

For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Oblivion

For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi
Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system
Is it good?: It's OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. The School for Good and Evil

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. The Takeover

For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

10. Wendell & Wild

For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele
Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Nov. 2

