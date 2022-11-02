Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 2

David Tennant, Inside Man Netflix

Both of Netflix's top 10 lists have new No. 1s on Nov. 2, which doesn't often happen. On the TV shows list, British psychological thriller Inside Man has claimed the top spot, while on the movies list, animated family movie The Bad Guys has debuted at No. 1, which we expected it would after it arrived on Netflix yesterday. It was a box office hit, and box office hits always perform well on streaming, too. No. 2 on the movies list is The Good Nurse, which means one of the top two spots is "Bad" and the the other is "Good." Also of note: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has slid out of the top 10. It's the first time Dahmer hasn't been on the list since it premiered on Sept. 21.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Final Score: A based-on-a-true-story Colombian series about the link between pro soccer and drug cartels in the '80s and '90s, told through the lens of the murder of soccer star Andrés Escobar.

A based-on-a-true-story Colombian series about the link between pro soccer and drug cartels in the '80s and '90s, told through the lens of the murder of soccer star Andrés Escobar. Killer Sally: A true crime docuseries about a bodybuilder who killed her husband in self-defense and spent decades trying to get her murder conviction overturned.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out

Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology

Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist

Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Bad Guys DreamWorks

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Mid-period Tom Cruise movies, dystopian sci-fi

Is it good?: It's not Cruise's best, but decent Cruise is still pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



6. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system

Is it good?: It's OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Is it good?: This Dutch techno-thriller is hack in more ways than one!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele

Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



