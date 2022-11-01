Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 1

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
What did everyone watch on Halloween?
Since the Netflix top 10 shows and movies lists reflects what people watched yesterday, today's lists give us an idea of what everyone watched on Netflix Halloween night while they were hiding from trick-or-treaters. That would explain the triumphant return of Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween and the rise of Adam Sandler's Hotel Transylvania 2 to No. 3. Adam Sandler is not in the No. 1 movie, The Good Nurse, which stays on top for the sixth day in a row. It's a mix of love and gore on the TV list, with Zoe Saldaña's From Scratch and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities at Nos. 1 and 2 for the second day in a row. The new British thriller Inside Man debuts at No. 8. Adam Sandler is not in any of these, either. Get to work, Sandman!
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out
Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist
Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology
Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system
Is it good?: It's OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele
Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters
Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 1
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Oct. 31