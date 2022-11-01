Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 1

Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween Scott Yamano/Netflix

Since the Netflix top 10 shows and movies lists reflects what people watched yesterday, today's lists give us an idea of what everyone watched on Netflix Halloween night while they were hiding from trick-or-treaters. That would explain the triumphant return of Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween and the rise of Adam Sandler's Hotel Transylvania 2 to No. 3. Adam Sandler is not in the No. 1 movie, The Good Nurse, which stays on top for the sixth day in a row. It's a mix of love and gore on the TV list, with Zoe Saldaña's From Scratch and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities at Nos. 1 and 2 for the second day in a row. The new British thriller Inside Man debuts at No. 8. Adam Sandler is not in any of these, either. Get to work, Sandman!

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 6): Gabby, a feline-obsessed girl who believes she has a magic dollhouse that transports her to another world, lines up for another season of adorable delusions.

Gabby, a feline-obsessed girl who believes she has a magic dollhouse that transports her to another world, lines up for another season of adorable delusions. The Takeover: Dutch movie about a hacker who gets caught up in a web of corruption.

Dutch movie about a hacker who gets caught up in a web of corruption. Young Royals (Season 2): Swedish series about a royal teen who attends a boarding school.

Swedish series about a royal teen who attends a boarding school. Key & Peele, Notting Hill, Training Day, and many other top-of-the-month licensed shows and movies: The full list is here!

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Kate Micucci, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: The Outside Ken Woroner/Netflix

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out

Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist

Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology

Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system

Is it good?: It's OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele

Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick

Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters

Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids

Is it good?: The Spanish film has some good atmosphere, but that's it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 1

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Oct. 31