Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 1

What did everyone watch on Halloween?

Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween

 Scott Yamano/Netflix

Since the Netflix top 10 shows and movies lists reflects what people watched yesterday, today's lists give us an idea of what everyone watched on Netflix Halloween night while they were hiding from trick-or-treaters. That would explain the triumphant return of Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween and the rise of Adam Sandler's Hotel Transylvania 2 to No. 3. Adam Sandler is not in the No. 1 movie, The Good Nurse, which stays on top for the sixth day in a row. It's a mix of love and gore on the TV list, with Zoe Saldaña's From Scratch and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities at Nos. 1 and 2 for the second day in a row. The new British thriller Inside Man debuts at No. 8. Adam Sandler is not in any of these, either. Get to work, Sandman!

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 6): Gabby, a feline-obsessed girl who believes she has a magic dollhouse that transports her to another world, lines up for another season of adorable delusions.
  • The Takeover: Dutch movie about a hacker who gets caught up in a web of corruption.
  • Young Royals (Season 2): Swedish series about a royal teen who attends a boarding school. 
  • Key & Peele, Notting Hill, Training Day, and many other top-of-the-month licensed shows and movies: The full list is here!

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Kate Micucci, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: The Outside

 Ken Woroner/Netflix

1. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. I Am A Stalker

For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out
Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

5. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Big Mouth

For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist
Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

8. Inside Man

For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers
Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Drink Masters

For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology
Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse

 JoJo Whilden / Netflix

1. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. All Quiet on the Western Front

For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Hotel Transylvania 2

For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system
Is it good?: It's OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

5. The School for Good and Evil

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

6. Wendell & Wild

For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele
Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

7. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

8. Blade of the 47 Ronin

For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters
Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. The Chalk Line

For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 1

