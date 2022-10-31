Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 31

Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Happy Halloween! Netflix is celebrating the spookiest holiday with fright-filled Top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Oct. 31. The No. 1 movie is suspenseful drama The Good Nurse, which is based on a true story about a nurse who murdered his patients. It's not a horror movie, but it's plenty horrifying. On the TV list, the No. 1 show is From Scratch, Zoe Saldaña's romantic drama limited series, which isn't scary at all, to be honest. But there's still plenty of Halloween-friendly stuff on the list, like horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities at No. 2 and gory YA fantasy drama The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself at No. 9.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Inside Man: A twisty British psychological crime thriller starring Stanley Tucci and David Tennant from creator Steven Moffat

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch Stefano Montesi/Netflix

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers

Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out

Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology

Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist

Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Sitcoms of yore

Is it good?: It's a sweet show that'll remind you a lot of the family comedies you used to love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Wendell & Wild Netflix

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies

Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



5. Wild Is the Wind

For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system

Is it good?: It's OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids

Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick

Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele

Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



