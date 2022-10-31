Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 31

Join or Sign In
Get in a Halloween mood with Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Happy Halloween! Netflix is celebrating the spookiest holiday with fright-filled Top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Oct. 31. The No. 1 movie is suspenseful drama The Good Nurse, which is based on a true story about a nurse who murdered his patients. It's not a horror movie, but it's plenty horrifying. On the TV list, the No. 1 show is From Scratch, Zoe Saldaña's romantic drama limited series, which isn't scary at all, to be honest. But there's still plenty of Halloween-friendly stuff on the list, like horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities at No. 2 and gory YA fantasy drama The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself at No. 9.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers
Is it good?: Six seasons in and it's still a reliably good (and super gross) time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: I Am a Killer, freaking yourself out
Is it good?: If you want to get inside the mind of a stalker, this true crime doc will do it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Culinary competitions, mixology
Is it good?: It'll make you thirsty, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Supernatural teen shows with a bloody twist
Is it good?: It's one of the best shows in one of Netflix's signature genres
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Sitcoms of yore
Is it good?: It's a sweet show that'll remind you a lot of the family comedies you used to love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Classic literature, anti-war war movies
Is it good?: It's one of the best Netflix movies of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween
Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: South African cinema, crime dramas about the failure of the justice system
Is it good?: It's OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Stop-motion animation, Jordan Peele
Is it good?: It looks great, but the story has more ideas than it knows what to do with
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
