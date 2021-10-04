The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix

Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dìrísù, His House Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX

As nights grow longer and temperatures start to drop, we inch ever closer to Halloween -- the spookiest holiday of the year. While most people associate the day with trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples, Halloween fanatics recognize it as the perfect time to binge watch their favorite nightmare-inducing horror films or get into the spirit with a spooky family-friendly movie on Netflix... while wrapped up safely in their coziest of blankets.

Netflix has continued to expand its horror catalog over the past few years, and there's now a Halloween film for everyone in your family. Whether you're into psychological thrillers or animated comedies, these Halloween movies on Netflix are the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

If none of these frightening flicks catch your eye, you can always check out our growing list of recommendations, or find new shows based on ones you've already watched.







For fans of: Adam Sandler, quirky comedies, the haunted town of Salem

Adam Sandler is back to doing what he does best with Hubie Halloween, and that's making irreverent movies to tickle your funny bone. Released in 2020 as part of Sandler's Netflix deal, Hubie Halloween sees the comedian stepping into the shoes of Hubie Dubois -- a delicatessen employee in the haunted town of Salem, Massachusetts. Rumor has it that one of Hubie's old friends is back in town, although it's only because he managed to escape from a nearby psychiatric hospital. The entire story is a bit off-the-wall, although it manages to shine thanks to Sandler's patented sense of humor and a unique Halloween twist. If you're a fan of Sandler's past work, this is the perfect film for October 31.







For fans of: Fresh takes on the horror genre, smart narratives, real-world terrors

Released in 2020, His House offers a look into the harrowing lives of a family attempting to flee war-torn South Sudan. Directed by newcomer Remi Weekes, the disturbing film proves that real life can often be more terrifying than anything our minds can conjure up. Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith, and Sope Dirisu put on incredible performances – and earned plenty of awards in the process. His House offers plenty of jump scares through its 93-minute runtime, but the tale will stick with you long after the credits roll due to its heart-wrenching tale and an uncanny ability to weave real-life trauma with supernatural horrors.







For fans of: Animated films, family-friendly movies

Set in the dreary town of Blithe Hollow, ParaNorman follows the loveable Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as he converses with the dead and tries to stop an evil witch from destroying his home. Things quickly get out of hand, and Norman must work with a motley crew of characters to keep his town safe. Along the way, you'll hear several familiar voices, as ParaNorman features impeccable voice work from Anna Kendrick, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Casey Affleck, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, and many more. As far as family-friendly Halloween movies are concerned, it's hard to find one better than this 2012 flick.







For fans of: Psychological thrillers, sci-fi, trapped-in-a-forest stories

It Comes at Night (2017) revolves around a family that's barricaded themselves inside their home in an attempt to stay safe from an unnatural threat lurking outside. However, things become tense as a second family appears in the surrounding forest looking for a safe place to hide -- but Paul (Joel Edgerton) is unsure of their true intentions. As the film progresses, the relationship between Paul and the rest of the cast slowly worsens. Will Paul be able to keep his family safe through the night, or will the darkness outside his door drive him to make drastic decisions?







For fans of: Goosebumps, teenage horror flicks, twist endings

If you're looking for a great horror trilogy to binge before Halloween, look no further than Fear Street (2021). All three movies are available on Netflix, each one set in a different year (1994, 1978, and 1666, respectively) but taking place in the same cursed town of Shadyside. Director Leigh Janiak manages to keep the supernatural theme alive despite the massive time jumps, and each film breathes new life into Shadyside -- which is arguably the star of the show. Fear Street also uses many of the same cast members -- Kiana Madeira, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, and Olivia Scott Welch -- throughout the trilogy, even though they're stepping into the shoes of new characters. Based on the young adult books by Goosebumps author R.L Stine, the movies manage to pack in a surprising number of scares without becoming overly gruesome -- except for a few choice scenes.







For fans of: Paranormal investigations, ghost stories, subtle scares

Led by standout performances from Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, The Conjuring (2013) is a paranormal thriller set on an isolated farm in Rhode Island. Paranormal investigators (played by Wilson and Farmiga) are called to examine the location after a family moves in and immediately experiences some chilling encounters with other-worldly beings. What plays out is a tense thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat until director James Wan finally cuts to black. The story doesn't end with The Conjuring, and you can find its sequel on Netflix if you're up for more scares. Both Farmiga and Wilson returned for The Conjuring 2, and critics were just as receptive to the 2016 film as they were to the original.







For fans of: Family-friendly scares, Netflix Originals, Krysten Ritter

Nightbooks isn't the scariest movie on this list, but it's yet another well-produced Netflix Original. Featuring Krysten Ritter, Winslow Fegley, and Lidya Jewett, this 2021 film follows teen fledgling author Alex (Fegley) after he successfully convinces a witch (Ritter) who captures him to spare his life in exchange for him telling her a scary story before bed every single night. What follows is Alex's attempt to escape the curse and live a life without nightmares. Krysten Ritter's performance as the witch Natacha is the highlight of the film, offering family-friendly scares -- though maybe too intense for little ones -- and a signature witch laugh that's sure to haunt your dreams. If you're looking for something new and unique to watch this Halloween, Nightbooks should be at the top of your list.







For fans of: Stephen King, mysteries, crime dramas

Stephen King is known for his dark and twisted narratives, and 1922 is no different. This 2017 film is based on King's short novella of the same name, which sees a farmer conspiring to murder his wife to receive a financial windfall. However, things quickly get out of hand, with a variety of unexplainable and supernatural events taking place shortly after his wife's death. Director Zak Hilditch does an impressive job of bringing King's terrifying vision to the small screen, and although it's not specific to the spooky season, it's an incredible film to watch to get in the mood for Halloween. Thomas Jane's performance as farmer Wilfred James is absolutely chilling, and it's hard to think of an actor that would have been a better fit. 1922 might not be the most well-known adaptation of King's work, but it's one of the best available on Netflix.