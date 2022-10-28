Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 28

Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry, Family Reunion Netflix

It's a Family Reunion on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Oct. 28. The sitcom, which just returned for Part 5, rejoins the ranking at No. 5 today. For something completely different, check out the other new arrival on the list: Earthstorm, a docuseries about natural disasters through the eyes of storm chasers and survivors. Meanwhile, the Polish religious horror film Hellhole makes its debut on the Top 10 Movies list, coming in at No. 7 as we head into the weekend before Halloween.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

All Quiet on the Western Front: The classic World War I novel is adapted for the screen in this German film.

The classic World War I novel is adapted for the screen in this German film. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: This fantasy series follows the son of a dangerous witch.

This fantasy series follows the son of a dangerous witch. Big Mouth Season 6: Puberty rages on in the new season of the adult animated comedy.

Puberty rages on in the new season of the adult animated comedy. Drink Masters: Mixologists compete to stir up innovative cocktails.

Mixologists compete to stir up innovative cocktails. I Am a Stalker: This true-crime docuseries features firsthand accounts from stalkers and survivors.

This true-crime docuseries features firsthand accounts from stalkers and survivors. If Only: A woman in a disappointing marriage gets the chance to redo the past decade of her life.

A woman in a disappointing marriage gets the chance to redo the past decade of her life. Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom: The title sums it up: This is the true story of the 2004 murder of a brutal predator in a courtroom.

The title sums it up: This is the true story of the 2004 murder of a brutal predator in a courtroom. My Encounter With Evil: Unfortunately this docuseries about demonic possession is not about people discovering the great Paramount+ show Evil (also about demonic possession).

Unfortunately this docuseries about demonic possession is not about people discovering the great Paramount+ show Evil (also about demonic possession). Wendell & Wild: Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite in this stop-motion film about demon brothers.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite in this stop-motion film about demon brothers. Wild Is the Wind: This South African film explores racial tensions in a segregated town.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Danielle Deadwyler, From Scratch Jessica Brooks/Netflix

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sitcoms of yore

Is it good?: It's a sweet show that'll remind you a lot of the family comedies you used to love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Weather Channel but Netflix

Is it good?: It's a harrowing docuseries about natural disasters

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick

Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids

Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The Exorcist, The Omen, all your favorite religious horror films

Is it good?: This Polish horror is seriously chilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



