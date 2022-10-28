Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 28

Join or Sign In
It's a Family Reunion on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Oct. 28. The sitcom, which just returned for Part 5, rejoins the ranking at No. 5 today. For something completely different, check out the other new arrival on the list: Earthstorm, a docuseries about natural disasters through the eyes of storm chasers and survivors. Meanwhile, the Polish religious horror film Hellhole makes its debut on the Top 10 Movies list, coming in at No. 7 as we head into the weekend before Halloween.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Sitcoms of yore
Is it good?: It's a sweet show that'll remind you a lot of the family comedies you used to love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Weather Channel but Netflix
Is it good?: It's a harrowing docuseries about natural disasters
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Exorcist, The Omen, all your favorite religious horror films
Is it good?: This Polish horror is seriously chilling
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
