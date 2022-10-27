Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 27

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both have Oscars, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn they're both great in The Good Nurse, the new Netflix medical crime drama adapted from the true story of a serial killer nurse. That's at No. 1 on today's Top 10 Movies list, and the only new addition to the ranking since yesterday. Over on the Top 10 TV Shows list, Love Is Blind Season 3 just dropped a handful of new episodes, which means that it jumped ahead of everything else and now sits at No. 1, knocking The Watcher down to No. 2.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Cici: A Turkish drama film about an estranged family reuniting in their hometown.

A Turkish drama film about an estranged family reuniting in their hometown. Daniel Spellbound: An animated kids' show about a young boy who makes money hunting down rare magical objects.



An animated kids' show about a young boy who makes money hunting down rare magical objects. Dubai Bling: A reality series about the glamorous lives of a group of millionaires living in Dubai.



A reality series about the glamorous lives of a group of millionaires living in Dubai. Earthstorm: A four-part docuseries in which storm chasers and storm survivors recount their experiences with natural disasters like volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.



A four-part docuseries in which storm chasers and storm survivors recount their experiences with natural disasters like volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes. Romantic Killer: An anime series about a high school girl who suddenly finds herself thrown into a dating simulation game.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Danielle Deadwyler, From Scratch Jessica Brooks/Netflix

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: America's haunted history

Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Historical epics

Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Joel Edgerton, The Stranger Ian Routledge/Netflix

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime

Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick

Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids

Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness

Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



