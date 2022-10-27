Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 27

Join or Sign In
The Good Nurse joins the line-up
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both have Oscars, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn they're both great in The Good Nurse, the new Netflix medical crime drama adapted from the true story of a serial killer nurse. That's at No. 1 on today's Top 10 Movies list, and the only new addition to the ranking since yesterday. Over on the Top 10 TV Shows list, Love Is Blind Season 3 just dropped a handful of new episodes, which means that it jumped ahead of everything else and now sits at No. 1, knocking The Watcher down to No. 2.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: America's haunted history
Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Historical epics
Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness
Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Oct. 27
