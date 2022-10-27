X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 27

The Good Nurse joins the line-up

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse

 JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both have Oscars, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn they're both great in The Good Nurse, the new Netflix medical crime drama adapted from the true story of a serial killer nurse. That's at No. 1 on today's Top 10 Movies list, and the only new addition to the ranking since yesterday. Over on the Top 10 TV Shows list, Love Is Blind Season 3 just dropped a handful of new episodes, which means that it jumped ahead of everything else and now sits at No. 1, knocking The Watcher down to No. 2.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Cici: A Turkish drama film about an estranged family reuniting in their hometown.
  • Daniel Spellbound: An animated kids' show about a young boy who makes money hunting down rare magical objects.
  • Dubai Bling: A reality series about the glamorous lives of a group of millionaires living in Dubai.
  • Earthstorm: A four-part docuseries in which storm chasers and storm survivors recount their experiences with natural disasters like volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.
  • Romantic Killer: An anime series about a high school girl who suddenly finds herself thrown into a dating simulation game.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Danielle Deadwyler, From Scratch

Danielle Deadwyler, From Scratch

 Jessica Brooks/Netflix

1. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

2. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

5. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. The Sinner

For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

8. 28 Days Haunted

For fans of: America's haunted history
Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. The Blacklist

For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Barbarians

For fans of: Historical epics
Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Joel Edgerton, The Stranger

Joel Edgerton, The Stranger

 Ian Routledge/Netflix

1. The Good Nurse

For fans of: Great casts, tense medical dramas, true crime
Is it good?: It's a smart thriller with great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

2. The School for Good and Evil

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. Blade of the 47 Ronin

For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

4. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Chalk Line

For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

6. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness 
Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

8. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Luckiest Girl Alive

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Despicable Me

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Oct. 27

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Oct. 26


The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix