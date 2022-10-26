X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26

Peek inside the Cabinet of Curiosities

The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn: This true crime docuseries tells the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan who's living in Lebanon as a fugitive from white-collar crime charges in Europe
  • The Good Nurse: Eddie Redmayne plays Charles Cullen, a nurse who may be the most prolific serial killer in American history, and Jessica Chastain plays a coworker who helped catch him in this based-on-a-true-story drama
  • Hellhole: A police officer investigates a spooky monastery in 1987 in this Polish supernatural horror movie.
  • Love Is Blind Season 3: Another new episode drop of the relationship reality show.
  • Robbing Mussolini: A ragtag crew of resistance fighters hatch a plot to steal Mussolini's treasure in this Italian heist flick.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

5. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters
Is it good?: It's fun and spooky
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

7. 28 Days Haunted

For fans of: America's haunted history
Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. The Sinner

For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. The Blacklist

For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Barbarians

For fans of: Historical epics
Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

1. The School for Good and Evil

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness 
Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Chalk Line

For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids
Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

4. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Blade of the 47 Ronin

For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick
Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

8. Luckiest Girl Alive

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters
Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Despicable Me

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Oct. 26

