Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26

The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn: This true crime docuseries tells the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan who's living in Lebanon as a fugitive from white-collar crime charges in Europe

This true crime docuseries tells the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan who's living in Lebanon as a fugitive from white-collar crime charges in Europe The Good Nurse: Eddie Redmayne plays Charles Cullen, a nurse who may be the most prolific serial killer in American history, and Jessica Chastain plays a coworker who helped catch him in this based-on-a-true-story drama

Eddie Redmayne plays Charles Cullen, a nurse who may be the most prolific serial killer in American history, and Jessica Chastain plays a coworker who helped catch him in this based-on-a-true-story drama Hellhole: A police officer investigates a spooky monastery in 1987 in this Polish supernatural horror movie.

A police officer investigates a spooky monastery in 1987 in this Polish supernatural horror movie. Love Is Blind Season 3: Another new episode drop of the relationship reality show.

Another new episode drop of the relationship reality show. Robbing Mussolini: A ragtag crew of resistance fighters hatch a plot to steal Mussolini's treasure in this Italian heist flick.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Tales from the Crypt, blood, monsters

Is it good?: It's fun and spooky

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: America's haunted history

Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Historical epics

Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness

Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids

Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Samurai fantasy movies, John Wick

Is it good?: It's a direct-to-DVD-quality sequel to a 10-year-old movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters

Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



