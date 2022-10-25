Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 25

Mia Farrow and Terry Kinney, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

The big addition to Netflix's most popular shows and movies is The Chalk Line, a Spanish thriller film about a couple who find an abandoned young girl and take her in when no one else will. When will we learn that taking in a creepy kid only results in creepy things happening? It's No. 7 on the list of Netflix's top 10 movies. Most of the rest of that list and the top 10 shows list is the same as yesterday, with The Blacklist returning after a day off.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Barbie Epic Road Trip: An interactive special that lets viewers choose Barbie's fate. Will she stay in New York or move to Malibu? Or will rising mortgage interest rates force her to move to a suburb of Des Moines?

An interactive special that lets viewers choose Barbie's fate. Will she stay in New York or move to Malibu? Or will rising mortgage interest rates force her to move to a suburb of Des Moines? Blade of the 47 Ronin: A new samurai film that's the sequel to 47 Ronin, this time following a new class of young warriors.

A new samurai film that's the sequel to 47 Ronin, this time following a new class of young warriors. Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune: Comedian Fortune Feimster tells jokes at people. Will you laugh?

Comedian Fortune Feimster tells jokes at people. Will you laugh? Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: A horror anthology from creature maestro del Toro releases two new episodes over the next four days. Warning: They're extremely gory!

A horror anthology from creature maestro del Toro releases two new episodes over the next four days. Warning: They're extremely gory! Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (new episodes): The second third of the season is out today. The final three episodes of the season will be out Nov. 1.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch Stefano Montesi/Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: America's haunted history

Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

For fans of: Netflix true crime documentaries with an Italian twist

Is it good?: It's interesting, but it's also just another one on the conveyor belt

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Historical epics

Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Charlize Theron, The School of Good and Evil Helen Sloan / Netflix

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness

Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Thrillers, creepy kids

Is it good?: The Spanish film has got some good atmosphere, but that's it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters

Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



9. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



