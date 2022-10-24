X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 24

Zoe Saldaña's tearjerking romance joins the list

If Netflix users love anything, it's a weepy romance, which is why it's no surprise to see Zoe Saldaña's new series From Scratch at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV list. That series rose up over the weekend, while the true crime docuseries Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and the historical epic series Barbarians make their debuts on the chart today. Over on the movies list, it's mostly all the same as it was last week, aside from the funny, festive surprise of Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween at No. 10. It was released in 2020, but it's clearly a new Halloween classic to some.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • The Chalk Line: A Spanish thriller about a couple who help a young girl piece together her mysterious past.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. From Scratch

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. 28 Days Haunted

For fans of: America's haunted history
Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

6. The Sinner

For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

For fans of: Netflix true crime documentaries with an Italian twist
Is it good?: It's interesting, but it's also just another one on the conveyor belt
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does
Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Barbarians

For fans of: Historical epics
Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

1. The School of Good and Evil

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness 
Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Luckiest Girl Alive

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

8. Dracula Untold

For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before  
Is it good?: He should have stayed untold! 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. Megamind

For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters
Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Oct. 24

