Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 24

Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch Jessica Brooks/Netflix

If Netflix users love anything, it's a weepy romance, which is why it's no surprise to see Zoe Saldaña's new series From Scratch at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV list. That series rose up over the weekend, while the true crime docuseries Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and the historical epic series Barbarians make their debuts on the chart today. Over on the movies list, it's mostly all the same as it was last week, aside from the funny, festive surprise of Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween at No. 10. It was released in 2020, but it's clearly a new Halloween classic to some.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Chalk Line: A Spanish thriller about a couple who help a young girl piece together her mysterious past.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: America's haunted history

Is it good?: It's exactly as entertaining as it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



8. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

For fans of: Netflix true crime documentaries with an Italian twist

Is it good?: It's interesting, but it's also just another one on the conveyor belt

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does

Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Historical epics

Is it good?: It's even better in Season 2

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween Scott Yamano/Netflix

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness

Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



7. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before

Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Classic Adam Sandler characters

Is it good?: It's honestly not as bad as Sandler promised it'd be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Oct. 24

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Friday, Oct. 21