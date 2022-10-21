Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 21

Joel Edgerton, The Stranger Ian Routledge/Netflix

The Stranger, a dark, gripping Australian drama starring Joel Edgerton as an undercover cop, is the only new arrival today on Netflix's lists of its top 10 movies and TV shows. It debuts at No. 5 on the movies list, while The School for Good and Evil remains in session at No. 1. Over on the TV side, everyone is still watching The Watcher, and Love Is Blind moves up to No. 2, pushing Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to No. 3. And keep an eye on the new romantic limited series From Scratch, which will probably make waves over the weekend.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

28 Days Haunted : Teams of paranormal investigators spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations.

Teams of paranormal investigators spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations. Barbarians II : Season 2 of the German drama picks up a year after Varus' defeat.

Season 2 of the German drama picks up a year after Varus' defeat. Descendant : This Sundance Award-winning documentary spotlights descendants of the survivors from the slave ship Clotilda.

This Sundance Award-winning documentary spotlights descendants of the survivors from the slave ship Clotilda. From Scratch: Zoe Saldaña stars in this weepy, globe-spanning romance series inspired by a true story. [ Review ]

Zoe Saldaña stars in this weepy, globe-spanning romance series inspired by a true story. High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule : A woman arrested for smuggling cocaine offers a firsthand account of drug trafficking.

A woman arrested for smuggling cocaine offers a firsthand account of drug trafficking. ONI: Thunder God's Tale : A girl strives to find her powers in a world filled with Japanese gods and spirits.

A girl strives to find her powers in a world filled with Japanese gods and spirits. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: Ash and Goh's adventures continue.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does

Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Survivor, sabotage

Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation

Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, The Curse of Bridge Hollow Frank Masi/Netflix

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before

Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



5. The Stranger

For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness

Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel

Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



10. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



