Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 21

An intense Australian crime drama joins the list
The Stranger, a dark, gripping Australian drama starring Joel Edgerton as an undercover cop, is the only new arrival today on Netflix's lists of its top 10 movies and TV shows. It debuts at No. 5 on the movies list, while The School for Good and Evil remains in session at No. 1. Over on the TV side, everyone is still watching The Watcher, and Love Is Blind moves up to No. 2, pushing Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to No. 3. And keep an eye on the new romantic limited series From Scratch, which will probably make waves over the weekend.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does
Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror
Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Survivor, sabotage
Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation
Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron
Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before
Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Joel Edgerton, emotional darkness
Is it good?: It's an intense Australian crime drama that'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel
Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Oct. 21
