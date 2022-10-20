Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 20

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia, Love Is Blind Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Nevertheless, Love Is Blind persisted. If it seems like the second season just ended, that's because it basically did, but Love Is Blind Season 3 is already in full swing, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. You can expect to see it falling on and off the TV chart for the next few weeks. Today it's at No. 3, with The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story taking the top 2 spots. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the Charlize Theron-starring fantasy movie The School of Good and Evil comes in at No. 1.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows





Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does

Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Survivor, sabotage

Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation

Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, The Curse of Bridge Hollow Frank Masi/Netflix

For fans of: The hero/villain binary, Charlize Theron

Is it good?: It's not Paul Feig's best directorial venture, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel

Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before

Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big

Is it good?: It holds up and Efron is at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



10. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



