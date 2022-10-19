Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 19

Tiffany Valiante, Unsolved Mysteries Netflix

It's no mystery why people like watching Unsolved Mysteries: The stories make you go "Wow, that's crazy." Netflix's revival of the true crime OG just returned for a new season almost exactly two years after the previous season ended. It's in the No. 3 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows ranking on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Impressively, it managed to reach that high spot with just three episodes — the rest of the season is being released in chunks on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Only The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are ahead of it. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is the No. 1 movie.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Green Glove Gang: Three older, female burglars try to evade police by hiding out in a nursing home in this Polish comedy series

Love Is Blind Season 3: The riveting relationship reality series returns for a new installment

Notre-Dame: French limited series drama about firefighters battling the Notre Dame blaze in 2019.

The School for Good and Evil: Star-studded fantasy family film about two friends on opposite sides at the school where heroes and villains are made

The Stranger: Joel Edgerton stars in this Australian thriller about as an undercover cop who develops an intense relationship with a murder suspect

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries

Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does

Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The Crocodile Hunter

Is it good?: If you like watching Australian people get up close and personal with dangerous animals, you might like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Survivor, sabotage

Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Recipe ideas you can make at home, the curious culinary stylings of Antoni Porowski

Is it good?: It's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, The Curse of Bridge Hollow Frank Masi/Netflix

For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel

Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before

Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big

Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



9. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Embarrassment

Is it good?: No

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



