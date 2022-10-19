X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 19

Unsolved Mysteries is back

Tiffany Valiante, Unsolved Mysteries

Tiffany Valiante, Unsolved Mysteries

 Netflix

It's no mystery why people like watching Unsolved Mysteries: The stories make you go "Wow, that's crazy." Netflix's revival of the true crime OG just returned for a new season almost exactly two years after the previous season ended. It's in the No. 3 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows ranking on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Impressively, it managed to reach that high spot with just three episodes — the rest of the season is being released in chunks on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Only The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are ahead of it. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is the No. 1 movie. 

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • The Green Glove Gang: Three older, female burglars try to evade police by hiding out in a nursing home in this Polish comedy series 
  • Love Is Blind Season 3: The riveting relationship reality series returns for a new installment 
  • Notre-Dame: French limited series drama about firefighters battling the Notre Dame blaze in 2019. 
  • The School for Good and Evil: Star-studded fantasy family film about two friends on opposite sides at the school where heroes and villains are made 
  • The Stranger: Joel Edgerton stars in this Australian thriller about as an undercover cop who develops an intense relationship with a murder suspect

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher

 Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

1. The Watcher

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: Strange-but-true stories, unserious documentaries
Is it good?: It's not journalism, but it's something
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

4. The Sinner

For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. The Midnight Club

For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror
Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

For fans of: That high-pitched voice Gabriel Iglesias does
Is it good?: If you generally like Fluffy's comedy, you'll like this Dodger Stadium special
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

7. The Blacklist

For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. Wild Croc Territory 

For fans of: The Crocodile Hunter
Is it good?: If you like watching Australian people get up close and personal with dangerous animals, you might like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. The Mole

For fans of: Survivor, sabotage
Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. Easy-Bake Battle

For fans of: Recipe ideas you can make at home, the curious culinary stylings of Antoni Porowski 
Is it good?: It's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, The Curse of Bridge Hollow

 Frank Masi/Netflix

1. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel
Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Luckiest Girl Alive

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Dracula Untold

For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before  
Is it good?: He should have stayed untold! 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. Megamind

For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. 17 Again

For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big
Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

9. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

10. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

For fans of: Embarrassment
Is it good?: No
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Oct. 18


The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix