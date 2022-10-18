Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 18

Join or Sign In
How lucky is the Luckiest Girl Alive really?
Not so lucky now, are you, Mila Kunis? Her film Luckiest Girl Alive has dropped to No. 3 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list, edged out by the Josh Duhamel action thriller Blackout, which moved back in to the No. 2 spot. Halloween comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow is No. 1. Today might also be the last day we see Last Seen Alive alive, as it's right on the cusp of falling out of the top 10. The Ryan Murphy double feature of The Watcher and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sit on top of the TV list for the fifth day in a row. With the latest season of American Horror Story about to premiere on FX this week, we're all living in Ryan Murphy's world now. It's very excessive in here!
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was an underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror
Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The Crocodile Hunter
Is it good?: If you like watching Australian people get up close and personal with dangerous animals, you might like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Survivor, sabotage
Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Trends, serial killers
Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Recipe ideas you can make at home, the curious culinary stylings of Antoni Porowski
Is it good?: It's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Baking, British people, tents
Is it good?: Yes, but it's currently in a scandal era
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel
Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before
Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big
Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Embarrassment
Is it good?: No
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Friday, Oct. 17