Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 17

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is blessed
Since we last checked in on Netflix's list of the top 10 most popular shows and movies on the streaming service, a new movie has taken the No. 1 spot. The top flick on Monday, Oct. 17 is The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a Halloween comedy starring Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson as a father and daughter fighting to save their town from Halloween decorations that came to life. It's silly, and people like silly. Ryan Murphy still owns the TV shows list, with his limited series The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House
Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries
Is it good?: Yes, it always was ab underrated crime drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror
Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Survivor, sabotage
Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The Crocodile Hunter
Is it good?: If you like watching Australian people get up close and personal with dangerous animals, you might like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Baking, British people, tents
Is it good?: Yes, but it's currently in a scandal era
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Recipe ideas you can make at home, the curious culinary stylings of Antoni Porowski
Is it good?: It's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Trends, serial killers
Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things
Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel
Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before
Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big
Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships
Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Embarrassment
Is it good?: No
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Oct. 17
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Friday, Oct. 14