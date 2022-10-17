Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 17

Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, The Curse of Bridge Hollow Frank Masi/Netflix

Since we last checked in on Netflix's list of the top 10 most popular shows and movies on the streaming service, a new movie has taken the No. 1 spot. The top flick on Monday, Oct. 17 is The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a Halloween comedy starring Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson as a father and daughter fighting to save their town from Halloween decorations that came to life. It's silly, and people like silly. Ryan Murphy still owns the TV shows list, with his limited series The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant: Michelle Obama's Sesame Street-esque food show for kids gets a cute little spin-off

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was ab underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Survivor, sabotage

Is it good?: It's a slick, high-end, and engaging reality TV competition series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The Crocodile Hunter

Is it good?: If you like watching Australian people get up close and personal with dangerous animals, you might like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Baking, British people, tents

Is it good?: Yes, but it's currently in a scandal era

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Recipe ideas you can make at home, the curious culinary stylings of Antoni Porowski

Is it good?: It's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Trends, serial killers

Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland, Mr. Harrigan's Phone Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

For fans of: Goofy Halloween movies, Erica from Stranger Things

Is it good?: Not really, but it has a few laughs and a good cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel

Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Dracula like you've never seen him before

Is it good?: He should have stayed untold!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



6. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big

Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Embarrassment

Is it good?: No

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



