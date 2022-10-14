Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 14

Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list belongs to Ryan Murphy. The mega-producer gets credit for the top two series on Friday, October 14th's ranking, as his undeniably addictive true crime show The Watcher has flown to the No. 1 spot over Dahmer. If you like your creepy mysteries a little more fictional, The Sinner Season 4 has hit Netflix, coming in at No. 6. The movies list, meanwhile, is still topped by Mila Kunis thriller Luckiest Girl Alive.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Black Butterflies: A novelist gets more than he bargained for when he agrees to write a dying man's memoir in this French thriller.

A novelist gets more than he bargained for when he agrees to write a dying man's memoir in this French thriller. The Curse of Bridge Hollow: A man and his daughter team up to save their town from Halloween decorations come to life.

A man and his daughter team up to save their town from Halloween decorations come to life. Everything Calls for Salvation: This Italian drama follows a young man who's involuntarily committed to a mental hospital.

This Italian drama follows a young man who's involuntarily committed to a mental hospital. Holy Family: A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid.

A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid. Mismatched Season 2: Two teens consider what's next between them as their summer program ends.

Two teens consider what's next between them as their summer program ends. Take 1: Musical acts get one take to stage an unforgettable live performance in this Korean reality series.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Iman Benson, The Midnight Club Eike Schroter/Netflix

For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Trends, serial killers

Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bill Pullman solving disturbing mysteries

Is it good?: Yes, it always was ab underrated crime drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



7. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes

Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Energetic kids shows

Is it good?: As with most animated shows, it depends on how much you can handle

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters

Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel

Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Applauding people for doing what they should be doing, hoops, flag-waving

Is it good?: Some important bits are overlooked, but it's a solid doc for USA basketball fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Embarrassment

Is it good?: No

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



7. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big

Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Silly horror movies about old people zombies, Werther's Originals

Is it good?: No, but that's also what makes it kind of good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Oct. 14

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Oct. 13