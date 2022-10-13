X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 13

Jeffrey Dahmer and Mila Kunis, forever tied on top of their lists

Iman Benson, The Midnight Club

Iman Benson, The Midnight Club

 Eike Schroter/Netflix

Not much change in Netflix's lists of its most popular shows and movies today — Easy-Bake Battle didn't pique your interest? Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still atop the shows list despite its awful title, and Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive is still looking down at all the other movies. The only significant changes are the additions of two movies: Josh Duhamel's new action thriller Blackout and the 2009 Zac Efron film 17 Again

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2: Kids show about two teens and a talking pug who battle demons at a haunted amusement park. 
  • Exception: Sci-fi anime about a team of five trying to terraform a new planet. 
  • The Playlist: A drama about the creation of Spotify. 
  • The Sinner: Season 4: Percy: The fourth and final season of USA Network's popular crime drama.
  • Someone Borrowed: A Brazilian film about a man who hires a woman to pretend to be his fiancée to stay in his mother's will. 
  • Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal: The former Great British Bake Off host tours Latin America in this travel show. 

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant, The Empress

Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant, The Empress

 Thomas Schenk

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Midnight Club

For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror
Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Blacklist

For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

For fans of: Trends, serial killers
Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters
Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton
Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Bling Empire

For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes
Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

For fans of: Adding danger to already dangerous things
Is it good?: It's a solid documentary about a tragic natural disaster
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

9. Oddballs

For fans of: Energetic kids shows
Is it good?: As with most animated shows, it depends on how much you can handle
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes
Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, The Redeem Team

Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, The Redeem Team

 Netflix/IOC/John Huet

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Mr. Harrigan's Phone

For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships
Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Redeem Team

For fans of: Applauding people for doing what they should be doing, hoops, flag-waving
Is it good?: Some important bits are overlooked, but it's a solid doc for USA basketball fans
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel
Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. Megamind

For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

For fans of: Embarrassment
Is it good?: No
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Old People

For fans of: Silly horror movies about old people zombies, Werther's Originals
Is it good?: No, but that's also what makes it kind of good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. 17 Again

For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big
Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Oct. 13

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Oct. 12


The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix