Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 13

Iman Benson, The Midnight Club Eike Schroter/Netflix

Not much change in Netflix's lists of its most popular shows and movies today — Easy-Bake Battle didn't pique your interest? Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still atop the shows list despite its awful title, and Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive is still looking down at all the other movies. The only significant changes are the additions of two movies: Josh Duhamel's new action thriller Blackout and the 2009 Zac Efron film 17 Again.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2: Kids show about two teens and a talking pug who battle demons at a haunted amusement park.

Kids show about two teens and a talking pug who battle demons at a haunted amusement park. Exception: Sci-fi anime about a team of five trying to terraform a new planet.

Sci-fi anime about a team of five trying to terraform a new planet. The Playlist: A drama about the creation of Spotify.

A drama about the creation of Spotify. The Sinner: Season 4: Percy: The fourth and final season of USA Network's popular crime drama.

The fourth and final season of USA Network's popular crime drama. Someone Borrowed: A Brazilian film about a man who hires a woman to pretend to be his fiancée to stay in his mother's will.

A Brazilian film about a man who hires a woman to pretend to be his fiancée to stay in his mother's will. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal: The former Great British Bake Off host tours Latin America in this travel show.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant, The Empress Thomas Schenk

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's an emotionally potent horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Trends, serial killers

Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters

Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes

Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Adding danger to already dangerous things

Is it good?: It's a solid documentary about a tragic natural disaster

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Energetic kids shows

Is it good?: As with most animated shows, it depends on how much you can handle

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes

Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, The Redeem Team Netflix/IOC/John Huet

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Applauding people for doing what they should be doing, hoops, flag-waving

Is it good?: Some important bits are overlooked, but it's a solid doc for USA basketball fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Blackout

For fans of: Amnesia, cartels, Josh Duhamel

Is it good?: It's a forgettable action flick

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Embarrassment

Is it good?: No

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Old People

For fans of: Silly horror movies about old people zombies, Werther's Originals

Is it good?: No, but that's also what makes it kind of good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Zac Efron as young Matthew Perry, reverse Big

Is it good?: It is a totally fine one of these movies

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Oct. 13

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Oct. 12