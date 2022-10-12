Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 12

Evan Peters, Dahmer Netflix

Yesterday Netflix announced its weekly Global Top 10 for the week of October 3-9, which revealed that true crime limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become Netflix's fourth-most-watched season of television ever — and it did it in just three weeks. This week it will overtake Money Heist for the No. 3 spot (Squid Game and Stranger Things are out of reach). This is bad news if you're someone who finds serial killer dramatizations distasteful, because there will be a flood of sequels and copycats. Get ready for Clown: The John Wayne Gacy Story, Stalker: The Richard Ramirez Story, and Sniper: The Lee Boyd Malvo Story. Dahmer is once again No. 1 on the TV chart on Wednesday, Oct. 12, while Mila Kunis' drama Luckiest Girl Alive is at No. 1 on the movie chart.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Belascoarán, PI: Mexican series about a guy who abandons his boring life to become a private detective in 1970s Mexico City and immediately starts trying to catch a serial killer.

Blackout: Low-budget thriller starring Josh Duhamel as an amnesiac trying to figure out why a drug cartel wants to kill him. It's directed by a guy named Sam Macaroni.

Easy-Bake Battle: Another cooking competition show. This one is about people trying to make food as easily and deliciously as possible, though they don't seem to be exclusively using Easy-Bake Ovens.

The Nutty Boy: Brazilian kids show about a very nutty boy!

Wild Croc Country: Nature docuseries about an Australian crocodile wrangler named Matt Wright. Sir, I knew the Crocodile Hunter, and you are no Crocodile Hunter.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

James Spader, The Blacklist Zach Dilgard/NBC

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a surprisingly moving horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Trends, serial killers

Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters

Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes

Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Energetic kids shows

Is it good?: As with most animated shows, it depends on how much you can handle

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Adding danger to already dangerous things

Is it good?: It's a solid documentary about a tragic natural disaster

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes

Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Adam Devine, Jexi David Moir/CBS Films

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Applauding people for doing what they should be doing, hoops, flag-waving

Is it good?: Some important bits are overlooked, but it's a solid doc for USA basketball fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Old People

For fans of: Silly horror movies about old people zombies, Werther's Originals

Is it good?: No, but that's also what makes it kind of good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Despicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Embarrassment

Is it good?: No

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Her for dummies

Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



