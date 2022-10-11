Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 11

Join or Sign In
Lots of new movies and shows have joined the lists
The Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows lists got shaken up over the weekend, with 10 new entries since we last checked in on them on Friday. The shows making the biggest splashes were Mike Flanagan's new horror series The Midnight Club, which sits at No. 2 behind Ryan Murphy's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a docuseries riding the coattails of Monster. On the movies side, Mila Kunis' The Luckiest Girl Alive is the new No. 1 movie, and the basketball documentary The Redeem Team pick and rolls to No. 3.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a surprisingly moving horror drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Trends, serial killers
Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: True stories about natural disasters
Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes
Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton
Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Energetic kids shows
Is it good?: As with most animated shows, it depends on how much you can handle
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Adding danger to already dangerous things
Is it good?: It's a solid documentary about a tragic natural disaster
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Controversy, whitewashing, peeling avocados with a knife
Is it good?: The normally serene cooking competition was rocked with scandal, bringing its popularity up
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma
Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships
Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Applauding people for doing what they should be doing, hoops, flag-waving
Is it good?: Some important bits are overlooked, but it's a solid doc for USA basketball fans
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Silly horror movies about old people zombies, Werther's Originals
Is it good?: No, but that's also what makes it kind of good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Depicable Me and The Incredibles
Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Embarrassment
Is it good?: No
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Her for dummies
Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets
Is it good?: It is not!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Oct. 11
