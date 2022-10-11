Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 11

Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone, Ruth Codd, Adia, Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, The Midnight Club Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows lists got shaken up over the weekend, with 10 new entries since we last checked in on them on Friday. The shows making the biggest splashes were Mike Flanagan's new horror series The Midnight Club, which sits at No. 2 behind Ryan Murphy's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a docuseries riding the coattails of Monster. On the movies side, Mila Kunis' The Luckiest Girl Alive is the new No. 1 movie, and the basketball documentary The Redeem Team pick and rolls to No. 3.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Cage: Kuwaiti series about a marriage counselor who might have his own commitment issues.

Kuwaiti series about a marriage counselor who might have his own commitment issues. DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show: Thai stand-up comedy special.

Thai stand-up comedy special. Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever: American stand-up comedy special.

American stand-up comedy special. Island of the Sea Wolves: A nature docuseries about wolves on Vancouver Island.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, it has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Haunting, YA horror

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a surprisingly moving horror drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Trends, serial killers

Is it good?: It's a disturbing look into the mind of a murderer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters

Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes

Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



7. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Energetic kids shows

Is it good?: As with most animated shows, it depends on how much you can handle

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Adding danger to already dangerous things

Is it good?: It's a solid documentary about a tragic natural disaster

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Controversy, whitewashing, peeling avocados with a knife

Is it good?: The normally serene cooking competition was rocked with scandal, bringing its popularity up

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jaedan Martell and Donald Sutherland, Mr. Harrigan's Phone Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

For fans of: Mediocre Netflix thrillers, Mila Kunis, trauma

Is it good?: It's an OK story of perseverance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Applauding people for doing what they should be doing, hoops, flag-waving

Is it good?: Some important bits are overlooked, but it's a solid doc for USA basketball fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. Old People

For fans of: Silly horror movies about old people zombies, Werther's Originals

Is it good?: No, but that's also what makes it kind of good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Will Ferrell, cool visuals, Depicable Me and The Incredibles

Is it good?: Not bad if you don't mind a little unoriginality

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Embarrassment

Is it good?: No

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Her for dummies

Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



