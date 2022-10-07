X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 7

The Blacklist is back on the list

James Spader, The Blacklist

 Zach Dilgard/NBC

Netflix hasn't blacklisted The Blacklist. The James Spader NBC drama, which just added its ninth season to Netflix, is back on the streamer's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Oct. 7, coming in at No. 5. But can Red Reddington take down Dahmer? Not yet. Over on the movies side, the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone rises to No. 1, and Sing 2 rejoins the ranking at No. 10. You can't keep those singing animals down.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: This docuseries features newly unearthed recorded interviews with Dahmer.
  • Derry Girls: Season 3: The Derry Girls confront history again in the comedy's final season.
  • Doll House: A troubled rock singer tries to mend his relationship with his daughter.
  • Glitch: A young woman teams up with a UFO enthusiast to look into her boyfriend's disappearance.
  • Kev Adams: The Real Me: The French comic gets real about how his life has changed since his big break.
  • Luckiest Girl Alive: Mila Kunis plays a writer whose life unravels when she has to confront dark secrets from her past.
  • Man on Pause: A fiftysomething family man decides to change his life.
  • The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan's latest series follows a group of terminally ill teens who tell each other ghost stories.
  • The Mole: The competition series about a secret saboteur is reimagined for Netflix.
  • Oddballs: A bubble-shaped boy has adventures with his best friends.
  • Old People: A woman at a wedding must defend her family when older people go on a killing spree.
  • The Redeem Team: This documentary looks at the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team.
  • Tyler & Bunny 2 Part 2: Superhero Blue Rose decides to go back to her old life as a teen who loves singing.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Halloween

 Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton
Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Bling Empire

For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes
Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters
Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Blacklist

For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing
Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Dynasty

For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Nailed It! Halloween

For fans of: Spooky scary amateur baking, being happy
Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes
Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

10. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

For fans of: True crime, clowns
Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Ana de Armas, Blonde

 Netflix

1. Mr. Harrigan's Phone

For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships
Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

2. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. Inheritance

For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets
Is it good?: It is not!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Jexi

For fans of: Her for dummies
Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

5. Rush Hour

For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies
Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama
Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Robin Hood

For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings
Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Blonde

For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas
Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Rush Hour 2

For fans of: Typical sequels of deteriorating quality
Is it good?: It's Rush Hour but in Hong Kong, and not as good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Oct. 7

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix