Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 7

James Spader, The Blacklist Zach Dilgard/NBC

Netflix hasn't blacklisted The Blacklist. The James Spader NBC drama, which just added its ninth season to Netflix, is back on the streamer's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Oct. 7, coming in at No. 5. But can Red Reddington take down Dahmer? Not yet. Over on the movies side, the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone rises to No. 1, and Sing 2 rejoins the ranking at No. 10. You can't keep those singing animals down.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: This docuseries features newly unearthed recorded interviews with Dahmer.

This docuseries features newly unearthed recorded interviews with Dahmer. Derry Girls: Season 3: The Derry Girls confront history again in the comedy's final season.

The Derry Girls confront history again in the comedy's final season. Doll House: A troubled rock singer tries to mend his relationship with his daughter.

A troubled rock singer tries to mend his relationship with his daughter. Glitch: A young woman teams up with a UFO enthusiast to look into her boyfriend's disappearance.

A young woman teams up with a UFO enthusiast to look into her boyfriend's disappearance. Kev Adams: The Real Me: The French comic gets real about how his life has changed since his big break.

The French comic gets real about how his life has changed since his big break. Luckiest Girl Alive: Mila Kunis plays a writer whose life unravels when she has to confront dark secrets from her past.

Mila Kunis plays a writer whose life unravels when she has to confront dark secrets from her past. Man on Pause: A fiftysomething family man decides to change his life.

A fiftysomething family man decides to change his life. The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan's latest series follows a group of terminally ill teens who tell each other ghost stories.

Mike Flanagan's latest series follows a group of terminally ill teens who tell each other ghost stories. The Mole: The competition series about a secret saboteur is reimagined for Netflix.

The competition series about a secret saboteur is reimagined for Netflix. Oddballs: A bubble-shaped boy has adventures with his best friends.

A bubble-shaped boy has adventures with his best friends. Old People : A woman at a wedding must defend her family when older people go on a killing spree.

A woman at a wedding must defend her family when older people go on a killing spree. The Redeem Team: This documentary looks at the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team.

This documentary looks at the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team. Tyler & Bunny 2 Part 2: Superhero Blue Rose decides to go back to her old life as a teen who loves singing.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes

Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters

Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Twists, James Spader doing that James Spader thing

Is it good?: It's a solid network thriller that's fun and ridiculous

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



6. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Spooky scary amateur baking, being happy

Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



9. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes

Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: True crime, clowns

Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Ana de Armas, Blonde Netflix

For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



2. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Her for dummies

Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies

Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama

Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings

Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas

Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Typical sequels of deteriorating quality

Is it good?: It's Rush Hour but in Hong Kong, and not as good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Oct. 7

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Oct. 6