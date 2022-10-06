Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 6

Jaeden Martell, Mr. Harrigan's Phone Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Nothing has yet been able to dethrone Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as No. 1 on the Netflix TV charts, but a few new shows joined the rankings today, including Season 3 of the reality series Bling Empire, the Polish limited series High Water, and the Halloween-themed seventh season of Nailed It. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the bland new Stephen King adaptation (which stars Jaeden Martell, who is one of the kids from the It movies) Mr. Harrigan's Phone debuts at No. 2.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Docuseries focused on the people who got caught up in the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Docuseries focused on the people who got caught up in the 2015 Nepal earthquake. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo: A documentary about a Chinese teen who leaves his home to pursue his passion for Romanian culture.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes

Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



4. High Water

For fans of: True stories about natural disasters

Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Spooky scary amateur baking, being happy

Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



6. El Rey, Vicente Fernández





For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: True crime, clowns

Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



10. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes

Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Ana de Armas, Blonde Netflix

1. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships

Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama

Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies

Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings

Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas

Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Her for dummies

Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Typical sequels of deteriorating quality

Is it good?: It's Rush Hour but in Hong Kong, and not as good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Will Ferrell, T-Rexes

Is it good?: Nope, the Sleestaks deserve better

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Oct. 6

