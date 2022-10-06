Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 6

Join or Sign In
A new Stephen King adaptation hits the movie chart
Nothing has yet been able to dethrone Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as No. 1 on the Netflix TV charts, but a few new shows joined the rankings today, including Season 3 of the reality series Bling Empire, the Polish limited series High Water, and the Halloween-themed seventh season of Nailed It. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the bland new Stephen King adaptation (which stars Jaeden Martell, who is one of the kids from the It movies) Mr. Harrigan's Phone debuts at No. 2.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, has serious flaws
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton
Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes
Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: True stories about natural disasters
Is it good?: It's kind of like Netflix's Chernobyl
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Spooky scary amateur baking, being happy
Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: True crime, clowns
Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes
Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Stephen King adaptations, intergenerational friendships
Is it good?: It's not very memorable or very scary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets
Is it good?: It is not!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama
Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies
Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings
Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas
Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Her for dummies
Is it good?: No, and Adam DeVine and Rose Byrne don't deserve this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Typical sequels of deteriorating quality
Is it good?: It's Rush Hour but in Hong Kong, and not as good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Will Ferrell, T-Rexes
Is it good?: Nope, the Sleestaks deserve better
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Oct. 6
