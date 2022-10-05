Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 5

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

Yesterday Netflix announced its weekly Global Top 10 rankings for the previous week, which confirmed what felt anecdotally true: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge hit. Netflix subscribers watched Ryan Murphy's controversial true crime limited series for just short of 300 million cumulative hours last week. The only show that's put up better numbers on Netflix this year is Stranger Things. Dahmer — Monster has already entered the all-time top 10 list after just two weeks. By the end of its first four weeks on Netflix, it may very well unseat Bridgerton as the second-most-watched English-language show. No amount of bad press will get people to stop watching. It's once again the No. 1 show on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Bling Empire Season 3: The reality show about Asian American socialites in Los Angeles returns for another season of rich people drama

The reality show about Asian American socialites in Los Angeles returns for another season of rich people drama High Water: Polish series dramatizing what happened in the city of Wroclaw in the 1997 Central European Flood

Polish series dramatizing what happened in the city of Wroclaw in the 1997 Central European Flood Jumping From High Places: A feel-good young adult romantic comedy movie from Italy

A feel-good young adult romantic comedy movie from Italy Mr. Harrigan's Phone: An adaptation of a Stephen King story about a teenager, a dead billionaire, and a sinister phone that allows them to communicate beyond the grave

An adaptation of a Stephen King story about a teenager, a dead billionaire, and a sinister phone that allows them to communicate beyond the grave Nailed It! Season 7: The amateur baking competition returns for more hilariously bad cakes

The amateur baking competition returns for more hilariously bad cakes The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero: Netflix's first Peruvian original TV series tells the true story of a soccer star fighting to clear his name for drug use and compete in the World Cup.

Netflix's first Peruvian original TV series tells the true story of a soccer star fighting to clear his name for drug use and compete in the World Cup. The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave: Another documentary about the Thai cave rescue

Another documentary about the Thai cave rescue Togo: Uruguayan drama about a homeless man protecting his block from drug dealers

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Abigail Cowen, Fate: The Winx Saga Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's engaging, but like most Ryan Murphy shows, has serious flaws

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: True crime, clowns

Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes

Is it good?: It's an entertaining, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation

Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, Rush Hour

1. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama

Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies

Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings

Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Will Ferrell, T-Rexes

Is it good?: Nope, the Sleestaks deserve better

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas

Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Typical sequels of deteriorating quality

Is it good?: It's Rush Hour but in Hong Kong, and not as good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Da Rock, 2x4s

Is it good?: Critics will say no, but critics are dumb

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Oct. 5

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Oct. 4