Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 16

Jeffrey Donovan and Penelope Mitchell, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Universal 1440

The only new title on either of Netflix's top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Wednesday, Nov. 16 is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, an unexpected sequel to 2013's box office bomb R.I.P.D. The genre-hopping supernatural Western comedy was barely announced before it showed up on Netflix yesterday, and now it's all the way up to No. 3 on Netflix's movies list. It stars Jeffrey Donovan, who's always a charming presence, and he makes it pretty fun to watch. The Crown is at No. 1 on the TV chart.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

In Her Hands: This intense documentary follows Zarifa Ghafari, the young, female mayor of an Afghan town, as she tries to endure the Taliban's return to power.

This intense documentary follows Zarifa Ghafari, the young, female mayor of an Afghan town, as she tries to endure the Taliban's return to power. The Lost Lotteries: Thai comedy about people banding together to steal back their winning lotto tickets from a crime boss.

Thai comedy about people banding together to steal back their winning lotto tickets from a crime boss. Mind Your Manners: Etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho instructs her students on how to be proper in this reality series.

Etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho instructs her students on how to be proper in this reality series. Off Track: Swedish comedy about people participating in Vasaloppet, a famous long-distance cross-country skiing race.

Swedish comedy about people participating in Vasaloppet, a famous long-distance cross-country skiing race. Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo: Documentary about Racionais MCs, one of Brazil's most influential hip-hop groups.

Documentary about Racionais MCs, one of Brazil's most influential hip-hop groups. The Wonder: Florence Pugh stars in this period mystery film about a British nurse investigating a supposed miracle in a remote Irish village in 1862.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Lesley Manville, The Crown Netflix

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Supernatural teens, stuff that's popular in Brazil

Is it good?: It's pretty good for this kind of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Lifetime movies with better casts, suspenseful shlock, real estate, AHS: Murder House

Is it good?: It's a mostly empty, addictive page-turner with a great cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby

Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: That Silence of the Lambs relationship, British psychological thrillers

Is it good?: It's a decent four-episode burner with great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Watching Zac Efron go on vacation in Australia, saving the world, koalas

Is it good?: It's got a good message

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Where The Crawdads Sing CTMG/Sony Pictures Releasing

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels

Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The Good Nurse, true crime tie-ins

Is it good?: It's actually not as informative as The Good Nurse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Action sequels

Is it good?: Dude, where's my bullet?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions, Minions, and more Minions

Is it good?: More minions more problems

no trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Tom Hanks, being the captain now

Is it good?: It's a good thriller with an ending that makes it great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Animated Adam Sandler, Halloween

Is it good?: There are worse ways to kill 90 minutes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



